Over 3.5 Million Sexual Extortion Cases Hit Bulgarian Children Online in 2025

In 2025, Bulgarian children faced a sharp rise in online harassment and sexual exploitation, according to data released by the National Center for Safer Internet ahead of International Safer Internet Day. The Center’s records show that the majority of reports involved sexual fraud and online harassment, highlighting growing risks in the digital environment for minors.

Parents made up a significant portion of those seeking help, accounting for 42% of calls to the advisory line. This represents a 16% increase from 2024, reflecting heightened concern over specific problematic situations affecting their children. Teenagers themselves contributed 40% of reports, indicating that children are increasingly reaching out for guidance. Teachers and professionals working with minors are also reporting more cases and requesting advice on handling digital risks.

Among children, the most common challenges include harassment via fake profiles, verbal abuse in group chats, and the unauthorized sharing of photographs. Girls aged 13 to 16 are particularly vulnerable, often facing threats to publish intimate photos or videos, including computer-generated material, and being contacted by adults through gaming platforms.

The platforms where these issues most frequently occur include Instagram, TikTok, Discord, Facebook/Messenger, and Viber. Over the course of 2025, the Safer Internet Center processed more than 3.5 million reports involving sexual extortion and pornographic content. Of these, nearly 6% of cases were escalated to Bulgarian law enforcement authorities, while the remainder were referred to the International Hotline Network for further action.

The Center also observed a rise in reports involving self-harm and suicidal behavior. Notably, police intervention saved a 9-year-old child during the year. The data underscores the urgent need for vigilance, prevention, and responsive support to protect children from online sexual exploitation and abuse.