Over 3.5 Million Sexual Extortion Cases Hit Bulgarian Children Online in 2025

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Over 3.5 Million Sexual Extortion Cases Hit Bulgarian Children Online in 2025

In 2025, Bulgarian children faced a sharp rise in online harassment and sexual exploitation, according to data released by the National Center for Safer Internet ahead of International Safer Internet Day. The Center’s records show that the majority of reports involved sexual fraud and online harassment, highlighting growing risks in the digital environment for minors.

Parents made up a significant portion of those seeking help, accounting for 42% of calls to the advisory line. This represents a 16% increase from 2024, reflecting heightened concern over specific problematic situations affecting their children. Teenagers themselves contributed 40% of reports, indicating that children are increasingly reaching out for guidance. Teachers and professionals working with minors are also reporting more cases and requesting advice on handling digital risks.

Among children, the most common challenges include harassment via fake profiles, verbal abuse in group chats, and the unauthorized sharing of photographs. Girls aged 13 to 16 are particularly vulnerable, often facing threats to publish intimate photos or videos, including computer-generated material, and being contacted by adults through gaming platforms.

The platforms where these issues most frequently occur include Instagram, TikTok, Discord, Facebook/Messenger, and Viber. Over the course of 2025, the Safer Internet Center processed more than 3.5 million reports involving sexual extortion and pornographic content. Of these, nearly 6% of cases were escalated to Bulgarian law enforcement authorities, while the remainder were referred to the International Hotline Network for further action.

The Center also observed a rise in reports involving self-harm and suicidal behavior. Notably, police intervention saved a 9-year-old child during the year. The data underscores the urgent need for vigilance, prevention, and responsive support to protect children from online sexual exploitation and abuse.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, sexual exploitation, children

Related Articles:

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Longest Workweek While Young Graduates Lead Employment Rates

Bulgaria continues to stand out in the European labor market for both its low unemployment and the high employment rate among young graduates

Business | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria's Outgoing Energy Minister Calls Lukoil Derogation a “Victory for Economic Stability”

Outgoing Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov described the extension of the general license for Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria until August 13 as more than a bureaucratic formality, calling it a key measure of economic stability for the country.

Business » Energy | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:34

Sofia Property Prices Surge: €500 per Square Metre Increase Shocks Buyers

Property values in Sofia have surged by approximately €500 per square metre over the past year, according to data from one of Bulgaria’s largest real estate agencies. Across the country’s main cities, housing costs climbed by 20% in the final quarter of 2

Business » Properties | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:02

Bulgaria: Former President Backs BSP’s New Leader, Rules Out Support for Rumen Radev

Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov (2002–2012) expressed strong support for the newly elected leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Krum Zarkov, praising his intelligence, education, and integrity

Politics | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Society » Health | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Faces Variable Weather on Wednesday, Snow Expected in Mountain Areas

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.

Society » Environment | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgarians Throw a Party for a Six-Month-Old Pothole

In the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad, citizens marked an unusual milestone by celebrating the “sixth month” of a large pothole in the city with cake, balloons, and festive decorations

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 14:17

Third Metro Line Extension Kicks Off in Sofia, Slatina Link Underway

Construction has officially started on the expansion of Sofia’s third metro line in the area of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy park.

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:08

Bulgaria Sinks to the Bottom Again: New Corruption Index Exposes Deepening Governance Crisis

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 paints a bleak picture, showing that corruption remains entrenched worldwide and that attempts to reduce it have largely failed. The latest findings underline that global levels of corrupt

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 10:45

Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria