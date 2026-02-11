Villages Near Plovdiv Flooded with Nepalese Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Business » INDUSTRY | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Villages Near Plovdiv Flooded with Nepalese Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Villages surrounding Plovdiv are increasingly hosting Nepalese workers, brought in by local entrepreneurs to address Bulgaria’s persistent labor shortages. According to brokers in the region, local businessmen pay between 100 and 200 euros per worker to rent housing where these foreign employees are accommodated. By law, employers must provide lodging for the duration of the contract, with prices varying depending on whether utilities such as electricity and water are included. The surge in demand for such accommodations is particularly evident in villages west of Plovdiv, including Orizare, Joakim Gruevo, Kadievo, and Kurtovo Konare.

In Radinovo, an old restaurant was converted into small apartments to house foreign workers,” noted Borislav Simeonov, a real estate broker. The Nepalese are mainly employed by large enterprises in the Thrace Economic Zone (TEZ), particularly in service and hospitality sectors. In contrast, the construction industry currently relies heavily on Kurdish workers, who often live in temporary containers directly on construction sites, for example in southern Plovdiv neighborhoods such as Ostromila.

Bulgaria has experienced a notable rise in foreign labor over the past year. In 2025, nearly 46,000 work permits were issued to third-country nationals, marking a 32.5 percent increase compared to 2024. Uzbekistan topped the list of countries whose citizens were granted work permits, followed by India, where workers are mostly employed in construction. Turkey supplies staff for major infrastructure projects, while Kyrgyzstan provides seasonal workers in tourism. Nepalese workers have become increasingly visible in Bulgaria’s service and hotel sectors. Overall, more than 120,000 foreign nationals currently work in the country, though the labor shortage is estimated at roughly half a million.

The process of obtaining work visas remains slow and cumbersome, taking employers between three to six months or longer. Legally, foreign employees are entitled to the same pay as Bulgarian workers. Employers often provide additional benefits, including meals during the workday and transportation costs. The shortage of unskilled labor is not unique to Bulgaria; in many EU economies, foreigners constitute 25 to 30 percent of the workforce in factories and industrial plants, while in Bulgaria their share remains under five percent.

This influx of foreign workers, particularly from Nepal, underscores both the critical need for labor in Bulgaria and the challenges local businesses face in meeting staffing demands under current legal and logistical constraints.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: labor, Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Nepalese

Related Articles:

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Longest Workweek While Young Graduates Lead Employment Rates

Bulgaria continues to stand out in the European labor market for both its low unemployment and the high employment rate among young graduates

Business | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria's Outgoing Energy Minister Calls Lukoil Derogation a “Victory for Economic Stability”

Outgoing Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov described the extension of the general license for Lukoil subsidiaries in Bulgaria until August 13 as more than a bureaucratic formality, calling it a key measure of economic stability for the country.

Business » Energy | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:34

Sofia Property Prices Surge: €500 per Square Metre Increase Shocks Buyers

Property values in Sofia have surged by approximately €500 per square metre over the past year, according to data from one of Bulgaria’s largest real estate agencies. Across the country’s main cities, housing costs climbed by 20% in the final quarter of 2

Business » Properties | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:02

Bulgaria: Former President Backs BSP’s New Leader, Rules Out Support for Rumen Radev

Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov (2002–2012) expressed strong support for the newly elected leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Krum Zarkov, praising his intelligence, education, and integrity

Politics | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria: Industrial Production Climbs Slightly, Construction Contracts in December 2025

In December 2025, Bulgaria’s industrial sector showed modest growth following two consecutive months of decline, yet on an annual basis, production fell for the 13th month in a row.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:44

Bulgaria’s Trade Deficit Hits Record in December 2025 Amid Soaring Imports

In December 2025, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods rose by 2.5% compared to the same month a year earlier, reaching 6.7364 billion leva (€3.44 billion), after a contraction of 4% in November.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 14:48

Bulgaria Loses 15% of Industrial Jobs in Four Years,

Between 2019 and 2023, Bulgaria’s industrial sector has experienced a significant contraction, with roughly 104,557 jobs lost, nearly half of them in the processing industry, amounting to almost 15% of the country’s industrial workforce

Business » Industry | February 6, 2026, Friday // 09:21

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:10

Bulgaria to Open New Joint Border Checkpoints with Serbia and Turkey

Bulgaria is preparing to open new border crossings with both Serbia and Turkey as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, the Cabinet’s press service reported

Business » Industry | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:21

Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports

Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian

Business » Industry | January 26, 2026, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria