Bulgarian Authorities Release Shocking Petrohan Footage: The Last Hours Before Six Deaths

Authorities have revealed that Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev were found dead in the Petrohan lodge after setting it on fire. This conclusion, presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, follows the release of three video recordings from cameras near the scene.

At a briefing in the General Directorate of National Police, investigators said the main theories for both the Petrohan lodge deaths and the Okolchitsa camper deaths involve either murder followed by suicide or a series of suicides. Two pistols and a rifle were found beside the bodies, with forensic examination indicating the shootings occurred at close range.

Further reading: The Petrohan Case: Six Deaths, Few Answers and a Week of Silence

Witnesses described an environment of "terrible mental instability and despair," noting that some community members spoke of death as a way out. Police also indicated that staying at the lodge required daily Buddhist practice.

On February 2, the three men - Ivaylo Ivanov (49), Decho Vassilev (45), and Plamen Stattev (51) - were found dead at the Petrohan lodge. Six days later, on February 8, Ivaylo Kalushev (49), Nikolay Zlatkov (22), and a 15-year-old boy were discovered dead in a camper near Okolchitsa Peak.

Video evidence from February 1, allegedly, shows Ivaylo Kalushev saying farewell to others at the lodge, then leaving with two companions. The footage also captures the three men who would later be found dead - Vassilev, Ivanov, and Stattev - exchanging final words: "It was an honor for me," before igniting the lodge. Investigators noted that internal lodge cameras were destroyed by the fire, but external cameras preserved the sequence of events.

Authorities have launched extensive forensic investigations, with 18 examinations assigned so far. These include ballistics, forensic medicine, fire analysis, and DNA tests. Eight technical analyses are focusing on mobile devices, cameras, and storage media. Investigators are also reviewing bank accounts and the movement of the individuals, including their activities abroad.

Fifteen witnesses have been questioned, including minors, relatives, and friends of the victims. Evidence collected at the lodge included religious literature associated with Tibetan Buddhism. Authorities emphasize that the investigation is unprecedented in scope for Bulgaria and continues around the clock to establish the truth.

The fire at the lodge, ignited on the evening of February 2, was exacerbated by flammable materials and scattered documents. No malfunctions of appliances or gas installations were found. Two dogs also perished in the blaze.

Four mountain jeeps were observed driving to the lodge hours before the fire, according to Milena Malionova, a friend of one of the victims. She also described Ivaylo Ivanov as a devoted and intelligent individual, highlighting his loyalty and sense of justice.

The Ministry of Interior continues to investigate multiple angles, including sectarian practices, potential human trafficking, and other illegal activities. The tragic deaths have sparked criticism over the handling of the case, with former officials questioning why no senior Ministry representatives addressed the public earlier.

Former President Rumen Radev described the case as "a political shock and a diagnosis of the state of the country," expressing condolences to the victims’ families. He highlighted systemic failures, including the NGO’s unusual powers, misuse of state resources, accumulation of weapons, and lack of law enforcement intervention.

Investigators confirmed that the Petrohan lodge incident resulted in three deaths on February 2, and the Okolchitsa camper incident claimed three more lives on February 8. Authorities are not yet confirming whether these were suicides, murders, or a combination of both, and motives remain unclear.

Former investigators and public figures have noted the unusual and alarming nature of the case, emphasizing its complexity and the need for thorough forensic analysis to establish timelines and causes of death.

The investigation remains active, with authorities seeking to provide verified information to prevent speculation and conspiracy theories. The Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office continue to coordinate their efforts, emphasizing the priority of uncovering the objective truth behind the Petrohan and Okolchitsa tragedies.