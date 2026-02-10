Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The day is expected to be dominated by overcast skies, while an east to northeast wind will contribute to the drop in temperatures.

Precipitation will vary by region. Parts of Western Bulgaria are likely to see light snowfall, while some eastern areas can expect light rain. The inflow of cold air will push minimum temperatures down to between minus 4 and 1 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will remain firmly wintry, generally ranging from 0 to 5 degrees.

In the capital, Sofia, cloudy conditions will prevail throughout the day. Temperatures there are forecast to fall to around minus 2 degrees in the morning, with afternoon values reaching approximately 3 degrees.

Mountain areas will also experience predominantly cloudy weather, accompanied by snowfall, especially across the massifs in the western half of the country. Along the Black Sea coast, a moderate to strong northeasterly wind is expected, with maximum temperatures staying relatively higher, between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius.