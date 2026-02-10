Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria: Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The day is expected to be dominated by overcast skies, while an east to northeast wind will contribute to the drop in temperatures.

Precipitation will vary by region. Parts of Western Bulgaria are likely to see light snowfall, while some eastern areas can expect light rain. The inflow of cold air will push minimum temperatures down to between minus 4 and 1 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will remain firmly wintry, generally ranging from 0 to 5 degrees.

In the capital, Sofia, cloudy conditions will prevail throughout the day. Temperatures there are forecast to fall to around minus 2 degrees in the morning, with afternoon values reaching approximately 3 degrees.

Mountain areas will also experience predominantly cloudy weather, accompanied by snowfall, especially across the massifs in the western half of the country. Along the Black Sea coast, a moderate to strong northeasterly wind is expected, with maximum temperatures staying relatively higher, between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Over 3.5 Million Sexual Extortion Cases Hit Bulgarian Children Online in 2025

In 2025, Bulgarian children faced a sharp rise in online harassment and sexual exploitation, according to data released by the National Center for Safer Internet ahead of International Safer Internet Day

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Villages Near Plovdiv Flooded with Nepalese Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Villages surrounding Plovdiv are increasingly hosting Nepalese workers, brought in by local entrepreneurs to address Bulgaria’s persistent labor shortages.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Authorities Release Shocking Petrohan Footage: The Last Hours Before Six Deaths

Authorities have revealed that Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev were found dead in the Petrohan lodge after setting it on fire. This conclusion, presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, follows the release of thr

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 16:42

Bulgaria’s Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level Since 2022

Consumer confidence in Bulgaria continued to weaken at the start of 2026, driven entirely by declining sentiment among city residents, according to the latest survey by the National Statistical Institute.

Society | February 9, 2026, Monday // 15:50

Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage Gains Ground: Purchasing Power Nears EU Average

Since the start of 2026, Bulgaria’s statutory minimum monthly wage has been set at 620 euros, the lowest in the European Union

Society | February 9, 2026, Monday // 13:15

Activists Claim Discovery of Russian Paramilitary Site in Bulgarian Village

The civil association BOEC has announced the alleged discovery of a site linked to the Russian private military company Wagner near the Bulgarian village of Kladnitsa in Pernik region.

Politics | February 9, 2026, Monday // 11:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Rain and Falling Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on Monday

Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.

Society » Environment | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 18:18

Weekend Forecast: Showers and Dropping Temperatures Across Bulgaria

This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | February 6, 2026, Friday // 17:13

Bulgaria Faces Another Gray and Rainy Day as February 6 Brings Clouds and Precipitation

On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see mild

Society » Environment | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:04

Dangerous Weather Hits Bulgaria: Heavy Rain, Ice and Flood Risks Ahead

Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days

Society » Environment | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria February 4 Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Rain from the Southwest

Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin

Society » Environment | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:08

Bulgaria Freezes: Temperatures Plunge to Minus 14°C Across the Country on Tuesday

On Tuesday, February 3, Bulgaria will experience widespread low temperatures, with some areas dropping as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius.

Society » Environment | February 2, 2026, Monday // 17:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria