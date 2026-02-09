Bulgaria’s Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level Since 2022
Consumer confidence in Bulgaria continued to weaken at the start of 2026, driven entirely by declining sentiment among city residents, according to the latest survey by the National Statistical Institute.
In January 2026, the overall consumer confidence indicator fell by 0.8 points to minus 25.9 percent, down from minus 25.1 percent recorded in October 2025. This marks the third consecutive quarterly decline and the lowest level of consumer sentiment since the second quarter of 2022. Confidence has also remained below its long-term average for a second straight quarter, a trend that has persisted since mid-2023.
Consumers’ assessment of how the national economy has developed over the past year remained unchanged in January. Expectations for the coming twelve months, however, showed a slight improvement, with the balance indicator rising by 2.2 points, suggesting cautious optimism about the near-term outlook.
Views on household finances over the past year diverged between urban and rural areas. Pessimism eased somewhat among people living in villages, while sentiment among city dwellers became more negative compared with three months earlier. At the same time, expectations for household financial conditions over the next year deteriorated for both urban and rural populations.
Respondents continue to report that consumer prices have risen over the past twelve months, though they believe the pace of increase has slowed. Inflation expectations for the year ahead are also less intense than before, indicating a partial easing of price-related concerns.
Expectations regarding unemployment over the next twelve months have shifted toward more moderate views, reflected in a 1.2-point decline in the relevant balance indicator.
Despite this, consumers expressed greater caution in January about making major purchases. Assessments of the current conditions for buying durable goods worsened, and intentions to spend on such items over the coming year became more restrained. Negative attitudes were also recorded toward planned spending on home renovations and car purchases during the next twelve months, the NSI survey shows.
