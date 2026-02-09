Investigation Launched After Suspected Fake 20-Euro Banknote Used in Pernik

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 14:42
Bulgaria: Investigation Launched After Suspected Fake 20-Euro Banknote Used in Pernik

Investigators in the western Bulgarian city of Pernik are examining a case involving an attempted payment with a suspected counterfeit 20-euro banknote, according to the regional spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, Ventsislav Aleksov.

The signal was submitted yesterday by a 41-year-old woman working as a sales assistant in a shop in the city centre. The banknote was immediately confiscated, and police have already established the identity of the individual who tried to use it. A forensic expert assessment has been ordered to determine whether the note is fake, and the case is being handled under a fast-track investigation procedure.

Authorities noted that this is not an isolated incident. Since the start of the year, two separate pre-trial investigations have already been launched in the Pernik district over attempts to circulate counterfeit euro banknotes.

In the first case, a customer attempted to pay with a forged 50-euro note at a flower shop in Pernik. A follow-up search of the person uncovered an additional 12 counterfeit banknotes. The second incident occurred on January 11 at a casino on Krakra Pernishki Square, where a 500-euro note was identified as a prop rather than legal tender. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing in both cases.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 20, euro, banknote, Pernik

Related Articles:

Bulgaria One Month After the Euro: Inflation Slows, Budget Pressures Remain

The first month following the introduction of the euro and the period of dual circulation with the lev has now ended, providing a clearer picture of how the transition is unfolding.

Business » Finance | February 9, 2026, Monday // 11:00

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover

The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway

Business » Finance | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 13:09

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency

From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.

Business » Finance | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:24

Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified incre

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:15

Bulgaria Prepares to Melt Over 10,500 Tons of Old Lev Coins

Bulgaria is moving forward with the transition to the euro, preparing to produce its first euro banknotes under the quota assigned by the European Central Bank.

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:01

Bulgarian Posts Facilitate 50 Million Leva Exchange in Just Five Days

In just five days, between January 26 and January 30, Bulgarian Posts facilitated the exchange of approximately 50 million leva into euros, totaling around 27,000 individual transactions

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 14:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Authorities Release Shocking Petrohan Footage: The Last Hours Before Six Deaths

Authorities have revealed that Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev were found dead in the Petrohan lodge after setting it on fire. This conclusion, presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, follows the release of thr

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 16:42

Elderly Pedestrian Killed by Truck in Sofia, Driver Flees Scene

A fatal accident occurred on Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard in Sofia this morning when a truck struck an elderly pedestrian, police confirmed. The collision took place near Ivan Dimitrov-Kuklata Street, close to tram stop No. 20.

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 12:08

The Petrohan Case: Six Deaths, Few Answers and a Week of Silence

For more than a week, public attention in Bulgaria has been focused on an opaque and disturbing criminal case, marked by a near-total lack of official information and an overflow of assumptions, unofficial versions and outright conspiracies circulating in

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 10:00

Elderly Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Attack in Varna

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being attacked late last night in an underpass in Varna’s Sea Garden

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 09:12

Bulgaria's Petrohan Case: The Missing Ivaylo Kalushev and Two Others Found Dead in Forest Near Vratsa (DEVELOPING)

In the early hours of February 8, an abandoned camper was discovered in a forested area above the town of Vratsa.

Crime | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 14:28

Teacher in Plovdiv Detained on Charges Involving Sexual Contact with Minor Students

A 25-year-old man faces serious criminal charges in Plovdiv following an investigation by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria