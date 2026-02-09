Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage Gains Ground: Purchasing Power Nears EU Average

Society | February 9, 2026, Monday // 13:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage Gains Ground: Purchasing Power Nears EU Average

Since the start of 2026, Bulgaria’s statutory minimum monthly wage has been set at 620 euros, the lowest in the European Union. Despite this, Eurostat’s latest recalculation shows that this income has a purchasing power equivalent to 1,039 euros in terms of average European prices, bringing Bulgarian workers closer to the EU average in practical terms.

This adjustment places Bulgaria among the member states where the minimum wage allows for over 1,000 euros of purchasing power. In this ranking, the country surpasses Estonia, where the minimum wage is 886 euros, Latvia at 780 euros, and the Czech Republic at 924 euros, drawing nearer to Slovakia, Malta, and Hungary.

Across the EU, 22 out of 27 member states maintain a statutory minimum wage. Notably, Eurostat reports that no country saw a decline in the purchasing power of its minimum wage compared to 2025. The highest minimum wage remains in Luxembourg, standing at 2,704 euros per month.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, wage, purchasing power

Related Articles:

Over 3.5 Million Sexual Extortion Cases Hit Bulgarian Children Online in 2025

In 2025, Bulgarian children faced a sharp rise in online harassment and sexual exploitation, according to data released by the National Center for Safer Internet ahead of International Safer Internet Day

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Villages Near Plovdiv Flooded with Nepalese Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Villages surrounding Plovdiv are increasingly hosting Nepalese workers, brought in by local entrepreneurs to address Bulgaria’s persistent labor shortages.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07

Bulgarian Authorities Release Shocking Petrohan Footage: The Last Hours Before Six Deaths

Authorities have revealed that Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev were found dead in the Petrohan lodge after setting it on fire. This conclusion, presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, follows the release of thr

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 16:42

Bulgaria’s Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level Since 2022

Consumer confidence in Bulgaria continued to weaken at the start of 2026, driven entirely by declining sentiment among city residents, according to the latest survey by the National Statistical Institute.

Society | February 9, 2026, Monday // 15:50

Activists Claim Discovery of Russian Paramilitary Site in Bulgarian Village

The civil association BOEC has announced the alleged discovery of a site linked to the Russian private military company Wagner near the Bulgarian village of Kladnitsa in Pernik region.

Politics | February 9, 2026, Monday // 11:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07

Bulgaria’s Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level Since 2022

Consumer confidence in Bulgaria continued to weaken at the start of 2026, driven entirely by declining sentiment among city residents, according to the latest survey by the National Statistical Institute.

Society | February 9, 2026, Monday // 15:50

Rain and Falling Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on Monday

Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.

Society » Environment | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 18:18

Radio Free Europe in Romania to Shut Down as US-Funded Media Scales Back

Radio Free Europe in Romania, which is financed by the US Congress, is preparing to end its operations. According to Romanian media reports, the outlet will officially cease work on March 31

Society | February 7, 2026, Saturday // 10:01

Weekend Forecast: Showers and Dropping Temperatures Across Bulgaria

This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | February 6, 2026, Friday // 17:13

Bulgaria’s Tax Agency Employees Pocket 15% More in Bonuses - And Their Cars Travelled 170 Times Around the Globe

The National Revenue Agency increased employee pay in 2025 through performance-related bonuses totaling BGN 38,460,000 (€19.

Society | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria