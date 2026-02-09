Elderly Pedestrian Killed by Truck in Sofia, Driver Flees Scene

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 12:08
A fatal accident occurred on Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard in Sofia this morning when a truck struck an elderly pedestrian, police confirmed. The collision took place near Ivan Dimitrov-Kuklata Street, close to tram stop No. 20.

Witnesses reported that the victim, believed to be between 75 and 80 years old, was alighting from a tram at the time of the impact. The man died at the scene, and the truck driver fled before authorities arrived.

As a result of the accident, tram services in the area, including around Asen Yordanov Boulevard, have been suspended. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

The crash caused significant traffic disruptions along Shipchenski Prohod, with large jams forming and crossings becoming difficult in the minutes before 11:00 a.m. Authorities continue to work at the scene to establish the cause and trace the driver involved.

