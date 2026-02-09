Activists Claim Discovery of Russian Paramilitary Site in Bulgarian Village
The civil association BOEC has announced the alleged discovery of a site linked to the Russian private military company Wagner near the Bulgarian village of Kladnitsa in Pernik region. The claim was shared during a live social media broadcast by BOEC leader Georgi Georgiev on Sunday.
According to Georgiev and accompanying footage, the group identified a small building in the mountains above Kladnitsa, which they believe serves as a base for “terrorist activity.” The property was reportedly heavily guarded, with personnel accompanied by dogs, and access strictly controlled.
BOEC reported that the individuals present were dressed in clothing marked with Wagner insignia, while both the Russian flag and the Wagner emblem were visible on the building. “The people around the house are wearing clothes and hats with the logo of the Russian paramilitary, terrorist organization Wagner, which is under the control of the Russian secret services,” Georgiev stated during the broadcast.
The association said it immediately filed a report with the Ministry of Interior, highlighting the presence of armed individuals and symbols linked to a sanctioned terrorist organization on Bulgarian soil. BOEC suggested that some of those present could be current or former security service employees, which they believe may explain why no action has yet been taken.
Georgiev criticized the lack of response, drawing a parallel to the handling of previous alerts, including the Petrohan case. “We called the Ministry of Interior to see how they will react. Or will they hide and go down, like in the Petrohan case?” he asked, emphasizing concern over institutional inaction.
Further reading: The Petrohan Case: Six Deaths, Few Answers and a Week of Silence
