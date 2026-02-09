Hong Kong Jails Pro-Democracy Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai for 20 Years

A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison over national security offences, a move rights groups condemned as “effectively a death sentence” and emblematic of the city’s shrinking press freedoms.

The 78-year-old, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, had been convicted in December 2025 on two counts of foreign collusion under the sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020, as well as one count of seditious publication. His sentence is the most severe handed down under the law, surpassing the 10-year term given in 2024 to legal scholar Benny Tai.

Judges’ documents stated that the 20-year term was determined “after considering the serious and grave criminal conduct of Lai.” Two years of the sentence will run concurrently with his existing term, meaning Lai faces an additional 18 years behind bars. Lai, in custody since 2020, sat quietly as the verdict was delivered and waved solemnly to supporters, including his wife Teresa, former Hong Kong bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen, and ex-Apple Daily staff.

His lawyer, Robert Pang, declined to comment on whether Lai would appeal, which can be lodged within 28 days. Family members expressed deep concern over the sentence. “This draconian prison term is devastating for our family and life-threatening for my father,” said son Sebastien Lai. Daughter Claire called the punishment “heartbreakingly cruel,” warning that it could make Lai “a martyr behind bars” given his deteriorating health.

Rights groups condemned the ruling as harsh and unjust. Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said the sentence was “effectively a death sentence” and described it as cruel and profoundly unjust. Amnesty International called it “another grim milestone in Hong Kong’s transformation from a city governed by law to one ruled by fear,” while the Committee to Protect Journalists labeled the decision “the final nail in the coffin for freedom of the press in Hong Kong.”

International leaders have also voiced concern. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer raised Lai’s case during a January meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, while US President Donald Trump called for his release. Taiwan warned that the sentencing would create a “chilling effect” across borders and undermine freedom of speech, claiming Hong Kong’s judiciary had become “a tool for political suppression.” Beijing and Hong Kong authorities dismissed these criticisms, with the latter insisting the case “has nothing to do with freedom of speech or press.” National security police welcomed the 20-year term, emphasizing the “very serious nature” of Lai’s offences.

In court, Lai appeared calm but serious as the sentence was read. Former Apple Daily employees and supporters gathered outside, braving cold weather and a heavy police presence that included dozens of officers, an armored vehicle, and a bomb disposal van. “I think this is equivalent to life imprisonment,” said Lam Ying-kit, a former history teacher.

Lai has long been a critic of Beijing and was one of the first high-profile figures arrested under the national security law following pro-democracy protests. Apple Daily was forced to close in 2021 after police raids. Authorities say Lai receives adequate care in prison, and he reportedly requested solitary confinement to avoid harassment.

Eight other defendants, including six former Apple Daily executives, were also due to be sentenced Monday, all of whom pleaded guilty. As of early February 2026, Hong Kong had arrested 386 individuals under the national security law, with 176 convicted.

Many observers view Lai’s sentencing as a stark symbol of Hong Kong’s diminishing press freedoms. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned that the decision “sends a decisive signal about the future of press freedom in the territory.” Hong Kong had fallen to 140th place in RSF’s 2025 World Press Freedom Index, with the organization noting the unprecedented rapid deterioration in media freedom.

Global advocates and family members alike have highlighted concerns about Lai’s declining health, the severity of the sentence, and the broader implications for democracy and media independence in Hong Kong.