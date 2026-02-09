Elderly Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Attack in Varna

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Elderly Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Attack in Varna

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being attacked late last night in an underpass in Varna’s Sea Garden, located between the “Akaciite” and “Dolphinarium” public transport stops. The victim, aged 80, was stabbed and remains in critical condition, according to preliminary information.

Investigators have ruled out robbery, treating the case as attempted murder. Law enforcement sources say there are already operational leads, supported by surveillance cameras in the area. The suspected attacker is described as a man aged between 40 and 50, reportedly with visible tattoos. The motive for the assault has not yet been established, and police are expected to provide further details later.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: man, stabbed, Varna, knife

Related Articles:

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro

A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:27

Varna Children’s Surgery Department Closing Amid Staff Departures for Private Clinic

The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.

Society » Health | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:09

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared in Plovdiv, Ends in Varna and Dobrich

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv has recommended declaring a flu epidemic starting Wednesday, January 28, following a sharp rise in reported cases. Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the inspection

Society » Health | January 26, 2026, Monday // 13:32

Varna Gains Direct Summer Flights to Warsaw Starting May 2026

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading carriers, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Warsaw (Modlin) as part of its summer 2026 schedule

Business » Tourism | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:05

Flu Cases Surge in Bulgaria: Varna Schools Move Classes Online

Bulgaria is seeing a rise in flu cases, prompting discussions about expanding online learning in affected regions. Outgoing Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev stated that while a full flu epidemic has not yet been declared outside Varna

Society » Health | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgaria on Flu Alert: Varna Moves Toward Epidemic Status, Other Regions to Follow

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Varna has proposed declaring a flu epidemic in the region starting January 14

Society » Health | January 12, 2026, Monday // 15:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Authorities Release Shocking Petrohan Footage: The Last Hours Before Six Deaths

Authorities have revealed that Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Vassilev, and Plamen Stattev were found dead in the Petrohan lodge after setting it on fire. This conclusion, presented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, follows the release of thr

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 16:42

Investigation Launched After Suspected Fake 20-Euro Banknote Used in Pernik

Investigators in the western Bulgarian city of Pernik are examining a case involving an attempted payment with a suspected counterfeit 20-euro banknote, according to the regional spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, Ventsislav Aleksov.

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 14:42

Elderly Pedestrian Killed by Truck in Sofia, Driver Flees Scene

A fatal accident occurred on Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard in Sofia this morning when a truck struck an elderly pedestrian, police confirmed. The collision took place near Ivan Dimitrov-Kuklata Street, close to tram stop No. 20.

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 12:08

The Petrohan Case: Six Deaths, Few Answers and a Week of Silence

For more than a week, public attention in Bulgaria has been focused on an opaque and disturbing criminal case, marked by a near-total lack of official information and an overflow of assumptions, unofficial versions and outright conspiracies circulating in

Crime | February 9, 2026, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria's Petrohan Case: The Missing Ivaylo Kalushev and Two Others Found Dead in Forest Near Vratsa (DEVELOPING)

In the early hours of February 8, an abandoned camper was discovered in a forested area above the town of Vratsa.

Crime | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 14:28

Teacher in Plovdiv Detained on Charges Involving Sexual Contact with Minor Students

A 25-year-old man faces serious criminal charges in Plovdiv following an investigation by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Crime | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria