Elderly Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Attack in Varna

An elderly man is fighting for his life after being attacked late last night in an underpass in Varna’s Sea Garden, located between the “Akaciite” and “Dolphinarium” public transport stops. The victim, aged 80, was stabbed and remains in critical condition, according to preliminary information.

Investigators have ruled out robbery, treating the case as attempted murder. Law enforcement sources say there are already operational leads, supported by surveillance cameras in the area. The suspected attacker is described as a man aged between 40 and 50, reportedly with visible tattoos. The motive for the assault has not yet been established, and police are expected to provide further details later.