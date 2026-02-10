Controversial Council of Peace to Hold First Talks as Bulgaria Defends Its Participation

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 9, 2026, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Controversial Council of Peace to Hold First Talks as Bulgaria Defends Its Participation

The White House is preparing to convene the first leadership meeting of the newly created “Board of Peace” focused on Gaza, with the summit expected to take place around February 19, according to a US official and diplomats from four countries involved in the body, as reported by Axios. The aim of the meeting is to push forward the second phase of a potential ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to launch an international effort to raise funds for post-war reconstruction.

According to US officials, the gathering is envisioned both as the inaugural session of the Board of Peace and as a donor conference dedicated to rebuilding Gaza. Planning is still at an early stage and details may change, while the White House has so far declined to comment publicly. Axios notes that the very creation of the Board of Peace has sparked skepticism internationally.

A number of Western allies have chosen not to participate. Concerns include the broad authority granted to the council and the fact that US President Donald Trump holds exclusive veto power over its decisions. Critics have argued that Washington is attempting to create a parallel structure to the UN Security Council, while EU officials have expressed unease over what they see as an excessive concentration of power in the hands of the US president.

The report adds that the Trump administration began reaching out to representatives of member states on Friday to invite leaders and discuss logistical arrangements. The meeting is expected to be held at the Institute of Peace, which was recently renamed by Trump. While no final confirmations have been issued, sources say preparations are underway and attendance is being actively explored.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet Trump at the White House the day before the planned Board of Peace session. Netanyahu has accepted an invitation for Israel to take part in the council’s work, though the formal agreement has not yet been signed. The Board of Peace currently includes 27 member states and is chaired by Trump. It has been authorized by the UN Security Council to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza and to contribute to discussions on governance and reconstruction.

Bulgaria’s participation in the initiative has triggered controversy at home. Former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov signed the founding document in Davos together with Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, making Bulgaria, alongside Hungary, one of only two EU member states to join. Following the backlash, the Foreign Ministry announced that the document would not be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification and that the decision would be left to a future parliament.

Further clarification came from the European People’s Party leadership. EPP Chair Manfred Weber told MEP Radan Kanev that GERB leader Boyko Borissov had justified Bulgaria’s move by citing “special issues” in relations between Sofia and Washington. According to Weber, Borisov stressed that the charter would ultimately not be ratified.

GERB Deputy Chairwoman Denitsa Sacheva later said that Bulgaria’s involvement was intended to establish a direct channel of communication with the United States. Speaking to BTA, she argued that such direct dialogue allows Bulgaria to present its own positions and play an active role, rather than merely reacting to decisions made elsewhere. Sacheva confirmed that the founding charter will not be brought before the current National Assembly, acknowledging that ratification is not feasible under the existing parliamentary configuration.

