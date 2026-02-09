Rain and Falling Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on Monday

Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage Gains Ground: Purchasing Power Nears EU Average
Since the start of 2026, Bulgaria’s statutory minimum monthly wage has been set at 620 euros, the lowest in the European Union
Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.
Rain will begin before noon in parts of Southern Bulgaria and will gradually spread to most regions by evening. An east to northeast wind will pick up, bringing colder air. In Northwestern Bulgaria and the higher areas of Southwestern Bulgaria, rainfall will change to snow. Daytime highs will fall to between 3 and 8 degrees, with Sofia reaching about 7 degrees.
Conditions in the mountains will remain overcast, with snowfall expected mainly in the ranges of Western Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be close to 3 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to around minus 2 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will stay mostly cloudy, with fog possible in some areas during the morning hours. Rain is expected later in the day along the southern coastline. A northeast wind will blow, at times becoming strong. Maximum temperatures will range between 4 and 7 degrees. Sea water temperatures will be between 6 and 7 degrees, with wave heights reaching 3 to 4 points.
Across the Balkan Peninsula, conditions will also be predominantly cloudy. Snowfall is expected in northern areas, while central regions will see rain turning to snow later in the day. Southern parts will experience rain and thunderstorms. In some locations, precipitation amounts will be considerable, accompanied by gusty northeast winds.
This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.
On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see mild
Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days
Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin
On Tuesday, February 3, Bulgaria will experience widespread low temperatures, with some areas dropping as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius.
Snowfall across Bulgaria will continue on Monday, February 2. Precipitation is expected to ease toward the late afternoon, when clouds will gradually break and begin to thin.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace