Rain and Falling Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on Monday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 18:18
Bulgaria: Rain and Falling Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on Monday

Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.

Rain will begin before noon in parts of Southern Bulgaria and will gradually spread to most regions by evening. An east to northeast wind will pick up, bringing colder air. In Northwestern Bulgaria and the higher areas of Southwestern Bulgaria, rainfall will change to snow. Daytime highs will fall to between 3 and 8 degrees, with Sofia reaching about 7 degrees.

Conditions in the mountains will remain overcast, with snowfall expected mainly in the ranges of Western Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong from the northwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be close to 3 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to around minus 2 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will stay mostly cloudy, with fog possible in some areas during the morning hours. Rain is expected later in the day along the southern coastline. A northeast wind will blow, at times becoming strong. Maximum temperatures will range between 4 and 7 degrees. Sea water temperatures will be between 6 and 7 degrees, with wave heights reaching 3 to 4 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, conditions will also be predominantly cloudy. Snowfall is expected in northern areas, while central regions will see rain turning to snow later in the day. Southern parts will experience rain and thunderstorms. In some locations, precipitation amounts will be considerable, accompanied by gusty northeast winds.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

