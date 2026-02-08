Tervel Zamfirov Wins Historic Medal for Bulgaria at the Winter Olympics

Twenty-year-old Tervel Zamfirov delivered a moment of pure sporting drama for Bulgaria by winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, marking the country’s first Winter Olympics medal in two decades. Competing in the parallel giant slalom in alpine snowboarding, Zamfirov reached the podium in his Olympic debut after a nerve-racking small final decided by a photo finish, edging Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak by mere millimeters.

Zamfirov’s day began with an impressive qualification run, where he placed fifth overall. In the round of 16, he faced Germany’s Elias Huber and secured victory by just three hundredths of a second. The quarterfinals brought another tight duel, this time against Canada’s Arnaud Gaudet, who had earlier eliminated Bulgaria’s other men’s representative, Radoslav Yankov. Once again, Zamfirov prevailed by the narrowest of margins, advancing to the semifinals.

In the semifinal heat, the Bulgarian snowboarder built an advantage against South Korea’s experienced rider Sangho Lee, but was overtaken in the final section of the course and lost by 23 hundredths of a second. That setback sent him into the small final, where the tension peaked. Starting aggressively and carving clean lines, Zamfirov opened a lead of around three tenths over Mastnak. The Slovenian veteran, an Olympic vice-champion, gradually closed the gap, and the two crossed the finish line almost simultaneously. Only a photo finish confirmed that Zamfirov’s hand was just ahead, sealing the bronze and triggering celebrations back home.

The medal carries historic weight for Bulgaria. The country had not stood on a Winter Olympics podium since Turin 2006, when Evgeniya Radanova won silver in short track speed skating. With Zamfirov’s success, Bulgaria’s total tally of Winter Olympic medals now stands at seven, alongside achievements by Ekaterina Dafovska, Ivan Lebanov, Irina Nikulchina and Radanova.

In the men’s competition, Austria’s Benjamin Karl successfully defended his Olympic title, defeating the Korean finalist to claim gold. Radoslav Yankov exited in the round of 16 after a solid performance that still left him 11 hundredths behind Godet, while Alexander Krashniak did not progress past the qualification stage.

The women’s parallel giant slalom also produced dramatic moments for Bulgaria. Malena Zamfirova narrowly missed out on the quarterfinals, finishing just two hundredths of a second behind Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister. The women’s event saw major surprises, including the elimination of reigning Olympic champion Ester Ledecka in the quarterfinals. The title eventually went to Czech snowboarder Zuzana Maderova, while Austria’s Sabine Payer took silver and Italy’s Lucia Dalmasso won bronze.

Zamfirov’s bronze medal not only crowned an outstanding individual performance but also restored Bulgaria to the Winter Olympic podium after a long wait, confirming him as one of the country’s brightest hopes in winter sports and delivering long-awaited Olympic joy.