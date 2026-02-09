Two-Room Apartments Lead Bulgaria’s New Housing Construction

Two-room dwellings make up the largest portion of newly built homes in Bulgaria, according to data for the fourth quarter of 2025. During the final three months of the year, a total of 1,809 residential buildings were completed, containing 8,027 housing units.

Nearly 40% of these new homes are two-room apartments, accounting for 39.9% of the total. Three-room dwellings follow with a share of 31.7%, while five-room homes remain the least common, representing just 4.9% of all newly built units.

The highest number of residential buildings commissioned during the period was recorded in the Sofia (capital) district, where 284 buildings with 2,821 dwellings were completed. Plovdiv followed with 239 buildings comprising 866 homes. The Sofia district ranked third, with 194 buildings and 304 newly built dwellings.

Preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show that the total usable area of new housing completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 772.9 thousand square meters. Of this, living space accounted for 547.0 thousand square meters.

On average, a newly built dwelling offers a living area of 68.1 square meters. The largest average living space was registered in Silistra, at 132.8 square meters, closely followed by Pernik with 130.7 square meters. At the other end of the scale, the smallest average living areas were reported in Vidin, at 45.3 square meters, and Targovishte, at 52.7 square meters.