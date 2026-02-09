Bulgarian National Bank: 81% of Lev Cash Withdrawn as Euro Fully Takes Over

The Bulgarian National Bank reported that as of February 6, 2026, the withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is progressing in line with the applicable legislation and the operational plans approved for the transition.

According to the central bank, cash lev holdings currently amount to 5.9 billion leva. This means that 81% of the lev cash in circulation at the start of 2025 has already been withdrawn.

At the same time, euro banknotes and coins with a total value exceeding EUR 6.7 billion have been introduced into circulation. The BNB said this volume is sufficient to guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the payment system and to meet the needs of both the economy and the public.

The central bank recalled that since February 1, 2026, the euro has been the sole legal means of payment in the Republic of Bulgaria.