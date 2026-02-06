Bulgaria: Borissov Calls On President Yotova to Appoint Caretaker PM Immediately

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Borissov Calls On President Yotova to Appoint Caretaker PM Immediately Boyko Borissov @Facebook

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has urged President Vezhdi Yotova to swiftly appoint a caretaker government, warning that Bulgaria is once again facing an institutional vacuum. “President Radev has resigned, the government has resigned, and the parliament cannot function normally,Borissov said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

Borissov criticized ongoing consultations as “absolutely pointless,” suggesting they serve only to buy time while the state stalls. “There is no one to take responsibility, no one to make decisions, and the cost is being borne by the people and businesses,” he added.

The GERB leader highlighted public concern over rising electricity bills, clarifying that the government is not responsible for pricing. “The government guarantees electricity supply, but the bills are the responsibility of the EPRs and the independent regulator EWRC,” he said. Borissov called on EWRC to leave its offices and begin inspections immediately, warning that the regulator should resign if no action is taken against companies issuing retroactive or unreasonably high invoices.

Borissov also emphasized that the political process is being deliberately delayed. According to him, all parliamentary leaders have expressed support for early elections, which he says should be held in March. Meanwhile, the ongoing delay leaves the state without functioning institutions, deepening uncertainty for citizens.

On the potential appointment of the caretaker prime minister, Borissov suggested that Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Andrey Gurov, could take the role. He stressed that he has no personal claims over the choice but insists the government must be installed without further delay to end the institutional deadlock.

Electricity bills spark concern and inspections

Recently, reports of unusually high January electricity bills have circulated widely on social media. Some users and public figures have shared screenshots showing sudden increases compared with previous months, though detailed consumption data is often missing, making it difficult to verify the exact cause, OFFNews writes.

Cases cited include Deyan Todorov, whose bill rose from BGN 250 (€127) in December to BGN 411 (€208) in January, despite no extraordinary usage, and singer Natasha Moneva, reporting a bill of BGN 883 (€447), compared to her usual winter bills of BGN 400–500 (€203–€254). Journalist Boyka Atanasova also noted a bill of BGN 379.10 (€192) for an apartment barely in use. Some have attributed these spikes to the euro adoption.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (EWRC) confirmed that inspections began recently but said it is too early to announce results. So far, no official findings corroborate claims of inflated bills, despite numerous reports online. EWRC advises consumers to first file complaints with their electricity provider, and if unresolved, escalate them directly to the commission via email at Jalbi_elektro_toplo@dker.bg or by phone at +359 2 9359 726 or +359 889 009 891. Consumers are encouraged to include current and previous year invoices for comparison.

Experts note that electricity prices themselves increased by only 2% in July, suggesting that higher bills may result from colder weather, extended holiday periods, or technical issues with meter readings. The possibility of hacking is considered unlikely, as such an event would affect a much larger number of consumers.

Borissov concluded that the delay in appointing a caretaker government, combined with ongoing issues in the electricity sector, highlights the urgent need for decisive action. He insists that both the administration and regulators must take responsibility to prevent further disruption to citizens and businesses.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Bulgaria, electricity

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover

The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway

Business » Finance | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Two-Room Apartments Lead Bulgaria’s New Housing Construction

Two-room dwellings make up the largest portion of newly built homes in Bulgaria, according to data for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Business » Properties | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarians Abroad Are a Strategic Asset, but New Voting Limits Spark Backlash

Bulgaria’s demographic crisis has moved beyond the realm of statistics and has become a matter of national security, according to Associate Professor Spas Tashev

Politics | February 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:24

Bulgaria Marches in Four Cities as Winter Olympics Open in Milano-Cortina

Bulgaria appeared with a four-member delegation format during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, becoming the 15th country to enter the parade

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 23:02

Weekend Forecast: Showers and Dropping Temperatures Across Bulgaria

This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | February 6, 2026, Friday // 17:13

Dates, Disciplines and Debuts: Bulgaria’s Program at Milano-Cortina 2026

Bulgaria’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026 gets underway on Sunday, February 8, with the qualification rounds in the parallel giant slalom in alpine snowboarding

Sports | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarians Abroad Are a Strategic Asset, but New Voting Limits Spark Backlash

Bulgaria’s demographic crisis has moved beyond the realm of statistics and has become a matter of national security, according to Associate Professor Spas Tashev

Politics | February 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:24

Sofia Transport Boss Under Fire for Buying Old Buses at Nearly 10 Times Market Price

Three political groups in the Sofia Municipal Council have demanded the removal of Stilyan Manolov, head of Stolichni Autotransport EAD, citing a controversial bus procurement deal they claim harms the city’s residents.

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 14:26

Bulgaria to Join Key EU Network Upgrade with Strategic Submarine Cable

The European Commission has recommended a new submarine cable connecting Bulgaria as part of its Cable Projects of European Interest (CPEI), under the EU’s Action Plan on the Security of Submarine Cables

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2026, Friday // 13:16

Bulgaria Eyes OECD Membership by 2027, but Challenges Remain

Bulgaria is on track to potentially join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by 2027, though significant steps still need to be completed to secure full membership

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Rumen Radev Slams Electoral Code Changes Restricting Bulgarians Abroad from Voting

Former president Rumen Radev sharply criticized the amendments to the Electoral Code adopted by parliament, arguing that they amount to a deliberate curtailment of democratic rights for Bulgarians living abroad

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 10:00

11 Hours of Chaos in Parliament End With Vote That Cuts Bulgarians Abroad Out of the Polls

After a marathon sitting lasting more than ten hours, Bulgaria’s National Assembly adopted amendments to the Electoral Code on second reading, significantly reducing the number of polling stations abroad in countries outside the European Union

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 09:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria