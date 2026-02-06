Bulgaria: Borissov Calls On President Yotova to Appoint Caretaker PM Immediately

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has urged President Vezhdi Yotova to swiftly appoint a caretaker government, warning that Bulgaria is once again facing an institutional vacuum. “President Radev has resigned, the government has resigned, and the parliament cannot function normally,” Borissov said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

Borissov criticized ongoing consultations as “absolutely pointless,” suggesting they serve only to buy time while the state stalls. “There is no one to take responsibility, no one to make decisions, and the cost is being borne by the people and businesses,” he added.

The GERB leader highlighted public concern over rising electricity bills, clarifying that the government is not responsible for pricing. “The government guarantees electricity supply, but the bills are the responsibility of the EPRs and the independent regulator EWRC,” he said. Borissov called on EWRC to leave its offices and begin inspections immediately, warning that the regulator should resign if no action is taken against companies issuing retroactive or unreasonably high invoices.

Borissov also emphasized that the political process is being deliberately delayed. According to him, all parliamentary leaders have expressed support for early elections, which he says should be held in March. Meanwhile, the ongoing delay leaves the state without functioning institutions, deepening uncertainty for citizens.

On the potential appointment of the caretaker prime minister, Borissov suggested that Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Andrey Gurov, could take the role. He stressed that he has no personal claims over the choice but insists the government must be installed without further delay to end the institutional deadlock.

Electricity bills spark concern and inspections

Recently, reports of unusually high January electricity bills have circulated widely on social media. Some users and public figures have shared screenshots showing sudden increases compared with previous months, though detailed consumption data is often missing, making it difficult to verify the exact cause, OFFNews writes.

Cases cited include Deyan Todorov, whose bill rose from BGN 250 (€127) in December to BGN 411 (€208) in January, despite no extraordinary usage, and singer Natasha Moneva, reporting a bill of BGN 883 (€447), compared to her usual winter bills of BGN 400–500 (€203–€254). Journalist Boyka Atanasova also noted a bill of BGN 379.10 (€192) for an apartment barely in use. Some have attributed these spikes to the euro adoption.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (EWRC) confirmed that inspections began recently but said it is too early to announce results. So far, no official findings corroborate claims of inflated bills, despite numerous reports online. EWRC advises consumers to first file complaints with their electricity provider, and if unresolved, escalate them directly to the commission via email at Jalbi_elektro_toplo@dker.bg or by phone at +359 2 9359 726 or +359 889 009 891. Consumers are encouraged to include current and previous year invoices for comparison.

Experts note that electricity prices themselves increased by only 2% in July, suggesting that higher bills may result from colder weather, extended holiday periods, or technical issues with meter readings. The possibility of hacking is considered unlikely, as such an event would affect a much larger number of consumers.

Borissov concluded that the delay in appointing a caretaker government, combined with ongoing issues in the electricity sector, highlights the urgent need for decisive action. He insists that both the administration and regulators must take responsibility to prevent further disruption to citizens and businesses.