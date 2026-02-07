Weekend Forecast: Showers and Dropping Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 6, 2026, Friday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Weekend Forecast: Showers and Dropping Temperatures Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.

Winds on Saturday will be mostly weak, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will range from 0° to 5° at night and 10° to 15° during the day, with lower daytime highs in Northwestern Bulgaria. On Sunday, night temperatures will remain similar, but daytime highs will drop slightly as a moderate northwestern wind prevails, shifting to northeast in Eastern Bulgaria by the end of the day. Maximum temperatures will reach 7° to 12°.

The start of next week will continue to feel the effects of the northeastern cold snap. Winds will strengthen, and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Precipitation will be widespread: snow is expected in Northern Bulgaria and the high valley fields, while Southern Bulgaria will see mainly rain. The chance of significant rainfall increases in the southern regions.

Snow will continue in the mountains, with blizzards and drifting snow affecting mountain passes. Temperatures will fall sharply, with Tuesday morning lows between -5° and 0° and daytime highs ranging from -2° to 3°, slightly higher in the extreme southwest.

By Wednesday, cloud cover will remain extensive, with rain likely in Western Bulgaria in the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will bring gradual warming, continuing into Thursday. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 10°–15°, and night temperatures will also increase. Precipitation remains more likely in the southwestern half of the country.

