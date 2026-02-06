Bulgaria’s Tax Agency Employees Pocket 15% More in Bonuses - And Their Cars Travelled 170 Times Around the Globe

Society | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Tax Agency Employees Pocket 15% More in Bonuses - And Their Cars Travelled 170 Times Around the Globe

The National Revenue Agency increased employee pay in 2025 through performance-related bonuses totaling BGN 38,460,000 (€19.6 million). The figures come from a report submitted to the association BOEC under the Access to Public Information Act, BOEC said in a Facebook post.

According to the document, the bonuses form part of employees’ gross remuneration. The reported sums include the personal income tax owed as well as the individual social security contributions paid by staff.

Out of the total funds allocated for additional remuneration for achieved results, BGN 15,158,263 (€7.7 million) were paid to staff at the NRA’s Central Administration during 2025. The remaining roughly BGN 23.3 million (€11.9 million) went to employees in the agency’s territorial units.

After deductions for personal income tax and social security contributions, the net amount received by Central Administration employees from these bonuses stands at BGN 13,538,205 (€6.9 million).

For comparison, the total funds reported for base salaries across the NRA in 2025, excluding performance bonuses, amount to BGN 252,646,326 (€128.9 million). After mandatory deductions, the sum actually paid out to employees from base salaries is BGN 226,335,739 (€115.4 million).

Data from the report’s natural indicators section show that as of December 31, 2025, the NRA employed an average of 7,484 people.

Based on these figures, the bonuses raised overall remuneration at the agency by an average of more than 15 percent.

The information released also details the use of agency vehicles. In 2025, the NRA operated a fleet of 302 official cars. Between January 1 and December 31 of that year, these vehicles covered a total distance of 6,867,562 kilometers.

BOEC points out that this represents a sharp increase compared to 2021, when official NRA vehicles traveled 1,864,906 kilometers over the entire year, roughly four times less than in 2025.

“We do not know where these vehicles traveled,” the association stated. Referring to the Earth’s circumference of around 40,000 kilometers at the equator, BOEC calculated that NRA cars effectively covered the equivalent of more than 170 trips around the planet. The comment was made by the association’s leader, Georgi Georgiev.

The published documents further indicate that throughout 2025, the National Revenue Agency did not make use of services provided by external law firms.

