Teacher in Plovdiv Detained on Charges Involving Sexual Contact with Minor Students

A 25-year-old man faces serious criminal charges in Plovdiv following an investigation by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office. The accused, identified as Avram Andreev, worked as a geography teacher at Sofia University "St. Sophrony of Vrachanski." He is also noted as the son of Andrey Andreev, a former director of the Plovdiv Opera and a former deputy in the Grand National Assembly, according to reporting by "24 Chasa."

The state prosecution has formally filed four separate charges. The first involves establishing contact with a 13-year-old girl in November with the intent to commit fornication and sexual intercourse. A second charge accuses him of distributing pornographic materials featuring that same minor during the same period.

Additional charges stem from incidents in October involving a 16-year-old girl. The third charge states he made contact with her with the aim of fornication and sexual intercourse. The fourth specifies that he committed acts intended to arouse and satisfy sexual desire, short of intercourse, against the same 16-year-old, who was in a state of dependency as his student.

Extensive pre-trial proceedings have taken place, including witness interviews, ordered expert examinations, and the seizure of material evidence. The District Court, upon request of the prosecutor's office, imposed a "detention in custody" measure against Andreev, a decision later confirmed by the Plovdiv District Court.

Background details reported by "24 Chasa" indicate Avram Andreev was not the teacher of the 13-year-old girl. He reportedly contacted her through social networks, where her profile was manipulated to present her as 17 years old using a digitally altered photo. During their communication, he is alleged to have sent her pornographic materials, which initial reports suggest included photos of his genitalia.

The situation came to light after a series of events at the school. Following online communication with Andreev, the 13-year-old and a 14-year-old friend took pictures of the teacher with a colleague. Both students were punished for this act. Later, a friend of the girl, whose identity was concealed, spat on a teacher, explaining the target was actually Andreev.

After the school management decided to transfer one of the students, her father filed a formal report with printed correspondence between his daughter and the underage girl, ultimately revealing the communication with the teacher.

Plamen Pantov, spokesperson for the Plovdiv District Prosecutor's Office, emphasized the sensitivity of the case. "We do not want to sow confusion and panic among the parents and create unnecessary tension," he stated. "This case must be heard behind closed doors, because we have minors and minors who have suffered. We cannot give out details, because it concerns the intimate lives of adolescents."

As a result of the charges, Avram Andreev has been dismissed from his position as a teacher and from his role as a coach at the children's and youth school of the Lokomotiv basketball club.