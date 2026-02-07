Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Over, COVID and Scarlet Fever Risks Remain

Society » HEALTH | February 6, 2026, Friday // 15:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Over, COVID and Scarlet Fever Risks Remain @Pixabay

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria has already passed its peak, according to Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Speaking on NOVA NEWS, he noted that the highest incidence occurred in the first days of February.

This year’s flu wave arrived later than usual, a forecast Kantardzhiev had made a month prior. He pointed out that neighboring countries have already moved past their peaks, and Bulgaria is now seeing significantly fewer cases compared to previous years. The specialist also highlighted that this season’s flu has been milder, attributing part of the reduced severity to growing public interest in vaccinations. Nonetheless, he stressed that anti-epidemic measures should continue to be observed.

Looking ahead, Prof. Kantardzhiev expects only isolated and mild flu cases in March and April. He also warned that, following the decline of the flu, a rise in COVID-19 infections is likely during the spring. However, he reassured that these cases will not mirror the severe forms of the disease seen five years ago, which caused high mortality.

The expert also mentioned the potential for increased cases of scarlet fever, urging heightened vigilance and timely response from health authorities.

Regarding the recently reported tularemia case in Dupnitsa, Kantardzhiev described it as a particularly dangerous bacterial infection that causes swelling of the lymph nodes and is primarily spread through contact with mice.

