Bulgaria: Beauticians’ Association Warns Against Illegal Video Surveillance in Salons

Society | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:01
The Bulgarian Association of Beauticians (AKB) has issued an official statement concerning incidents of unauthorized video surveillance and the leakage of client recordings from beauty salons. The organization stressed that such violations undermine trust in the beauty sector and infringe on clients’ fundamental rights to privacy and personal data protection.

Clarifying the legal framework, AKB noted that beauty salons are independent commercial entities. Under Bulgarian law and the EU’s GDPR (Regulation 2016/679), the legal and ethical responsibility for the proper use, scope, and security of video recordings rests solely with the personal data controller—the salon owner or manager. The association itself has no oversight role and cannot be held accountable for the actions of individual salons operating outside its management.

The statement also highlighted differences in professional ethics and awareness across the industry. AKB members are committed to ongoing training, legal compliance, and ethical standards, and membership in the association often ensures higher responsibility toward client privacy and data security. In contrast, breaches are more likely in salons operating independently of the professional community or without adequate training.

AKB reiterated that video surveillance is strictly prohibited in areas where clients expect privacy, including therapy and procedure rooms, changing areas, sanitary facilities, and any locations where clients are partially or fully undressed. The organization emphasized that security concerns do not justify recording intimate spaces, and that client consent in such situations is frequently legally invalid due to its disproportionate nature.

Concluding its position, AKB urged all professionals in the sector to review and strengthen their practices. The association reaffirmed its commitment to providing methodological guidance and support to members, ensuring that ethical and legal standards are upheld. Publicly condemning unprofessional conduct, AKB stated, is essential to maintaining the reputation and integrity of Bulgaria’s beauty industry.

