Bulgaria: Beauticians’ Association Warns Against Illegal Video Surveillance in Salons

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover
The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway
The Bulgarian Association of Beauticians (AKB) has issued an official statement concerning incidents of unauthorized video surveillance and the leakage of client recordings from beauty salons. The organization stressed that such violations undermine trust in the beauty sector and infringe on clients’ fundamental rights to privacy and personal data protection.
Clarifying the legal framework, AKB noted that beauty salons are independent commercial entities. Under Bulgarian law and the EU’s GDPR (Regulation 2016/679), the legal and ethical responsibility for the proper use, scope, and security of video recordings rests solely with the personal data controller—the salon owner or manager. The association itself has no oversight role and cannot be held accountable for the actions of individual salons operating outside its management.
The statement also highlighted differences in professional ethics and awareness across the industry. AKB members are committed to ongoing training, legal compliance, and ethical standards, and membership in the association often ensures higher responsibility toward client privacy and data security. In contrast, breaches are more likely in salons operating independently of the professional community or without adequate training.
AKB reiterated that video surveillance is strictly prohibited in areas where clients expect privacy, including therapy and procedure rooms, changing areas, sanitary facilities, and any locations where clients are partially or fully undressed. The organization emphasized that security concerns do not justify recording intimate spaces, and that client consent in such situations is frequently legally invalid due to its disproportionate nature.
Concluding its position, AKB urged all professionals in the sector to review and strengthen their practices. The association reaffirmed its commitment to providing methodological guidance and support to members, ensuring that ethical and legal standards are upheld. Publicly condemning unprofessional conduct, AKB stated, is essential to maintaining the reputation and integrity of Bulgaria’s beauty industry.
Radio Free Europe in Romania, which is financed by the US Congress, is preparing to end its operations. According to Romanian media reports, the outlet will officially cease work on March 31
This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.
The National Revenue Agency increased employee pay in 2025 through performance-related bonuses totaling BGN 38,460,000 (€19.
The flu epidemic in Bulgaria has already passed its peak, according to Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see mild
The prominent Bulgarian businessman and globally renowned PR Expert Maxim Behar and his wife Veneta will depart for the United States on February 12, where they will undergo an intensive training course at the NASA U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsvill
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace