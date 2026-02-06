Sofia Transport Boss Under Fire for Buying Old Buses at Nearly 10 Times Market Price

Three political groups in the Sofia Municipal Council have demanded the removal of Stilyan Manolov, head of Stolichni Autotransport EAD, citing a controversial bus procurement deal they claim harms the city’s residents. Councilors from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria,” “Spasi Sofia,” and “Sinya Sofia” submitted a report to the council requesting the replacement of Manolov and the company’s entire management, according to the Sofia Municipal Council press office, as reported by BTA.

The dispute centers on a contract signed on January 30 for the purchase of 25 used Mercedes-Benz O 530 G Citaro buses, each reportedly 18 years old, at a total cost of 2,369,837.87 euros. This sets the price of a single bus at 94,793.51 euros excluding VAT, which councilors argue is eight times higher than the market price. Municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev claimed that the same buses, identified by chassis numbers, were available in German dealerships for around 9,900 euros each, and shared photos of the worn vehicles on social media.

Manolov defended the purchase, stating the buses were acquired in full compliance with the Sofia Municipal Council’s requirements. He rejected claims of overpricing as speculative and stressed that the cost reflects safety and equipment standards, including five surveillance cameras, monitors, DVRs with 1 TB storage, automatic fire extinguishing systems in the engine compartment, and integrated information systems meeting Central Motor Transport Authority standards. He also noted that the buses delivered will not match the specific vehicles shown by councilors and emphasized that Stolichni Autotransport has no control over the pricing policies of suppliers.

The move to replace Manolov is being spearheaded by councilor Boyko Dimitrov, who proposed including a report on temporary leadership replacement and the initiation of a new selection process in the agenda for the February 12 council meeting. Dimitrov urged colleagues from GERB and BSP to support the proposal and act responsibly, framing it as necessary to protect municipal interests.

The supplier in question is AVARIINI MOBILNI SISTEMI EOOD, owned by Mustafa Mustafa, whose initial offer had prompted warnings from councilors that the buses were being sold at inflated prices. While the chassis numbers were later removed from the signed contract, the production year, make, and model correspond to the originally proposed vehicles. Stavrev presented these findings during a press conference on January 19, highlighting the stark price difference between the contract and market value in Germany.

Manolov reiterated that his duty as CEO is to secure vehicles that meet the technical and safety criteria while remaining within the budget allocated by the Sofia Municipal Council, distinguishing this public procurement from a private purchase. The dispute has sparked public attention and scrutiny over municipal procurement practices, raising questions about oversight and accountability in the management of the city’s transport infrastructure.