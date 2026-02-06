Sofia Transport Boss Under Fire for Buying Old Buses at Nearly 10 Times Market Price

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 14:26
Bulgaria: Sofia Transport Boss Under Fire for Buying Old Buses at Nearly 10 Times Market Price

Three political groups in the Sofia Municipal Council have demanded the removal of Stilyan Manolov, head of Stolichni Autotransport EAD, citing a controversial bus procurement deal they claim harms the city’s residents. Councilors from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria,” “Spasi Sofia,” and “Sinya Sofia” submitted a report to the council requesting the replacement of Manolov and the company’s entire management, according to the Sofia Municipal Council press office, as reported by BTA.

The dispute centers on a contract signed on January 30 for the purchase of 25 used Mercedes-Benz O 530 G Citaro buses, each reportedly 18 years old, at a total cost of 2,369,837.87 euros. This sets the price of a single bus at 94,793.51 euros excluding VAT, which councilors argue is eight times higher than the market price. Municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev claimed that the same buses, identified by chassis numbers, were available in German dealerships for around 9,900 euros each, and shared photos of the worn vehicles on social media.

Manolov defended the purchase, stating the buses were acquired in full compliance with the Sofia Municipal Council’s requirements. He rejected claims of overpricing as speculative and stressed that the cost reflects safety and equipment standards, including five surveillance cameras, monitors, DVRs with 1 TB storage, automatic fire extinguishing systems in the engine compartment, and integrated information systems meeting Central Motor Transport Authority standards. He also noted that the buses delivered will not match the specific vehicles shown by councilors and emphasized that Stolichni Autotransport has no control over the pricing policies of suppliers.

The move to replace Manolov is being spearheaded by councilor Boyko Dimitrov, who proposed including a report on temporary leadership replacement and the initiation of a new selection process in the agenda for the February 12 council meeting. Dimitrov urged colleagues from GERB and BSP to support the proposal and act responsibly, framing it as necessary to protect municipal interests.

The supplier in question is AVARIINI MOBILNI SISTEMI EOOD, owned by Mustafa Mustafa, whose initial offer had prompted warnings from councilors that the buses were being sold at inflated prices. While the chassis numbers were later removed from the signed contract, the production year, make, and model correspond to the originally proposed vehicles. Stavrev presented these findings during a press conference on January 19, highlighting the stark price difference between the contract and market value in Germany.

Manolov reiterated that his duty as CEO is to secure vehicles that meet the technical and safety criteria while remaining within the budget allocated by the Sofia Municipal Council, distinguishing this public procurement from a private purchase. The dispute has sparked public attention and scrutiny over municipal procurement practices, raising questions about oversight and accountability in the management of the city’s transport infrastructure.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Manolov, transport, buses

Related Articles:

No More Park & Ride? Sofia’s Buffer Parking Overhaul Sparks Backlash After 800% Price Hike

The decision to change the operating rules of two major buffer parking facilities in Sofia has triggered strong public backlash and raised doubts about the real motives behind the move.

Society | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:00

New Privacy Scandal: Videos from Sofia Gynecological Office Uploaded to Adult Sites

Footage from a gynecological office in Sofia has surfaced on adult websites, according to NOVA, following reports from viewers.

Society | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:33

Sofia to Honor Terry Pratchett with New Street Name

A street in Sofia’s Manastirski Livadi-Iztok residential area will be named after British author Terry Pratchett, following a decision taken at the most recent meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council

Society | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:14

Sofia, Models and Secret Meetings: How Bulgaria Surfaces in the Newly Released Epstein Files

Newly declassified documents from the US Department of Justice have revealed multiple references to Bulgaria in the correspondence of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Crime | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 19:17

Wizz Air Expands Operations in Bulgaria with Eighth Aircraft in Sofia and Five New Routes

Wizz Air has announced a major expansion of its operations in Bulgaria, unveiling plans to base an eighth aircraft at Sofia Airport and launch five new direct routes starting in summer 2026.

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:10

Regular Rail Service Between Sofia and Thessaloniki to Resume After 9 Years

A regular railway connection between Sofia and Thessaloniki will be restored next year, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov announced during the first working meeting between Bulgaria, Greece, Roma

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2026, Friday // 17:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarians Abroad Are a Strategic Asset, but New Voting Limits Spark Backlash

Bulgaria’s demographic crisis has moved beyond the realm of statistics and has become a matter of national security, according to Associate Professor Spas Tashev

Politics | February 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:24

Bulgaria: Borissov Calls On President Yotova to Appoint Caretaker PM Immediately

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has urged President Vezhdi Yotova to swiftly appoint a caretaker government, warning that Bulgaria is once again facing an institutional vacuum

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 16:35

Bulgaria to Join Key EU Network Upgrade with Strategic Submarine Cable

The European Commission has recommended a new submarine cable connecting Bulgaria as part of its Cable Projects of European Interest (CPEI), under the EU’s Action Plan on the Security of Submarine Cables

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2026, Friday // 13:16

Bulgaria Eyes OECD Membership by 2027, but Challenges Remain

Bulgaria is on track to potentially join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by 2027, though significant steps still need to be completed to secure full membership

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 11:00

Rumen Radev Slams Electoral Code Changes Restricting Bulgarians Abroad from Voting

Former president Rumen Radev sharply criticized the amendments to the Electoral Code adopted by parliament, arguing that they amount to a deliberate curtailment of democratic rights for Bulgarians living abroad

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 10:00

11 Hours of Chaos in Parliament End With Vote That Cuts Bulgarians Abroad Out of the Polls

After a marathon sitting lasting more than ten hours, Bulgaria’s National Assembly adopted amendments to the Electoral Code on second reading, significantly reducing the number of polling stations abroad in countries outside the European Union

Politics | February 6, 2026, Friday // 09:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria