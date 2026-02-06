Suicide Bombing Rocks Shi’ite Mosque in Pakistan: At Least 31 Dead, 169 Wounded

World | February 6, 2026, Friday // 13:28
Bulgaria: Suicide Bombing Rocks Shi’ite Mosque in Pakistan: At Least 31 Dead, 169 Wounded

At least 31 people have died and 169 were injured in a suicide attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, authorities confirmed. The explosion occurred during Friday prayers, devastating worshippers gathered inside.

Witnesses and AFP journalists reported seeing dozens of victims arriving at hospitals, many with blood-soaked clothing and visible injuries. Footage circulating on television and social media showed both police and residents rushing the wounded to nearby medical facilities.

Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Memon, confirmed the rising death toll and the increasing number of hospital admissions. The authorities have launched a full investigation into the attack, though no organization has claimed responsibility.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, offering condolences to the families of the victims. Zardari described the attack as a “crime against humanity,” emphasizing that the nation stands with the affected families during this difficult time.

Tags: suicide, Islamabad, Pakistan

