Bulgaria to Join Key EU Network Upgrade with Strategic Submarine Cable

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover
The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The European Commission has recommended a new submarine cable connecting Bulgaria as part of its Cable Projects of European Interest (CPEI), under the EU’s Action Plan on the Security of Submarine Cables. Bulgaria has been identified as a key country in the “Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea” priority area, alongside Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine.
The initiative aims to strengthen connectivity and network resilience in the Black Sea, including new links between Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine. The EC highlighted that the region currently depends on a small number of cables, leaving it vulnerable to disruptions. The project forms part of the first phase of the CPEI, extending to 2040, with a goal of mitigating risks from potential attacks, sabotage, or natural disasters. The estimated indicative value for the two recommended cables in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea region stands at €334 million.
In parallel, the Commission has updated the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital Work Programme, allocating €347 million for strategic submarine cable projects. A portion of this funding is designated for projects of European interest, including the initiative involving Bulgaria.
According to the European Commission, submarine cables carry approximately 99% of intercontinental internet traffic and constitute critical infrastructure for the EU’s economy and security. The new cable security toolkit and the accompanying KPIs were developed in collaboration with EU member states through a dedicated expert group, drawing on a risk assessment published in October 2025.
The Ministry of Defense has launched a public procurement procedure for the maintenance of Bulgaria’s Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, allocating a total of EUR 58 million for a comprehensive overhaul
Italy will fund the construction of temporary infrastructure for a NATO battlegroup base in Bulgaria, after Bulgaria’s parliamentary defence committee approved the agreement
Bulgaria’s role in the Black Sea region is becoming increasingly significant as part of NATO’s southeastern flank and as the Alliance’s main access point to the Black Sea, according to a new report by the international think tank GLOBSEC, released on Mond
After months of unexplained delay, the Council of Ministers on Wednesday cleared a key investment project for the Bulgarian Armed Forces, giving the green light for the purchase of modern coastal anti-ship missile systems
Bulgaria holds the 62nd position worldwide in the military power index, according to the latest assessment by the online platform Global Firepower.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today concluded a five-day Cyber Incident Investigations and Response Training (CIIRT) workshop for Bulgaria’s law enforcement and judicial officials in Sofia
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace