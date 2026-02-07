Bulgaria to Join Key EU Network Upgrade with Strategic Submarine Cable

The European Commission has recommended a new submarine cable connecting Bulgaria as part of its Cable Projects of European Interest (CPEI), under the EU’s Action Plan on the Security of Submarine Cables. Bulgaria has been identified as a key country in the “Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea” priority area, alongside Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine.

The initiative aims to strengthen connectivity and network resilience in the Black Sea, including new links between Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine. The EC highlighted that the region currently depends on a small number of cables, leaving it vulnerable to disruptions. The project forms part of the first phase of the CPEI, extending to 2040, with a goal of mitigating risks from potential attacks, sabotage, or natural disasters. The estimated indicative value for the two recommended cables in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea region stands at €334 million.

In parallel, the Commission has updated the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Digital Work Programme, allocating €347 million for strategic submarine cable projects. A portion of this funding is designated for projects of European interest, including the initiative involving Bulgaria.

According to the European Commission, submarine cables carry approximately 99% of intercontinental internet traffic and constitute critical infrastructure for the EU’s economy and security. The new cable security toolkit and the accompanying KPIs were developed in collaboration with EU member states through a dedicated expert group, drawing on a risk assessment published in October 2025.