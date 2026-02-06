Bulgarian President Yotova Pictured with JD Vance at Milan Olympics

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova appeared in Milan alongside US Vice President JD Vance and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry in a group photograph of attending heads of state, captured by international news agencies. The image comes ahead of today’s official opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Yotova’s visit to Milan was at the invitation of Coventry, and she, together with Bulgarian Olympic Committee President Vessela Lecheva, attended an official reception organized by the IOC for heads of state and leaders of national Olympic committees at Dondukov 2.

Addressing Bulgaria’s Winter Olympic team, Yotova praised the athletes as “exceptional professionals who work tirelessly on their craft and should take pride in their achievements.” She emphasized that in the coming days, the country will follow their performances closely, celebrate their efforts, and recognize the value of every medal won. Bulgaria will compete with twenty athletes across six sports: biathlon, alpine skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, and figure skating.

Speaking to BNT, Yotova urged that sports remain separate from politics, stating that athletes should not bear the weight of political disputes given the pressure, dedication, and ambition required to pursue Olympic medals. She also expressed support for IOC initiatives promoting closer collaboration with athletes, emphasizing that their ideas often offer the best pathways for the Games’ development.

Yotova highlighted Bulgaria’s Olympic heritage, noting that this year marks several important anniversaries. She recalled that Bulgaria joined the Olympic movement in 1896, just 20 years after the establishment of the Third Bulgarian State, and paid tribute to early Bulgarian diplomats such as Dimitar Tsokov, who became an IOC member 120 years ago. She also commemorated 90 years since Bulgaria’s first participation in the Winter Olympics, calling the milestones a source of national pride and a responsibility for current athletes and coaches to uphold the country’s Olympic ambitions.

Today, the Bulgarian president is scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Royal Palace in Milan for a reception celebrating the official opening of the XXV Winter Olympic Games. Later, she will take part in the San Siro stadium ceremony, where the Olympic flame will be lit.