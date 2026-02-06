Bulgaria Eyes OECD Membership by 2027, but Challenges Remain

Bulgaria is on track to potentially join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) by 2027, though significant steps still need to be completed to secure full membership. This was highlighted during a meeting in Sofia between OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, which also included Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan, and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.

According to Zhelyazkov, Bulgaria is approaching the end of the third roadmap in its accession process. Progress has been made across 25 thematic groups. By early 2025, seven groups had finalized their files, and since then, an additional 11 files have been completed. Seven files remain outstanding, with the expectation that they will be successfully finalized this year, paving the way for Bulgaria to become the OECD’s 39th member. Zhelyazkov emphasized that every future government would need to continue this work.

“This process is more than a matter of prestige; it is a crucial factor in boosting the country’s investment potential,” Zhelyazkov noted. He stressed that improving competitiveness depends on strong education, a supportive investment climate, and a well-functioning labor market. Strengthening public administration and enhancing workforce productivity are also essential, particularly in light of demographic challenges and broader social system considerations.

Secretary-General Kormann praised Bulgaria’s recent progress and expressed confidence that full OECD membership could be achieved by the end of 2026. He underlined that accession would serve as a major economic driver, fostering stronger growth, job creation, and a higher standard of living for Bulgarian citizens.

Bulgaria first expressed its intent to join the OECD in 2007, and in early 2022, the OECD Council formally opened membership talks. Since 2018, successive Bulgarian governments have coordinated their efforts through a structured roadmap to meet the organization’s requirements. Zhelyazkov described OECD membership as the country’s next significant economic and political objective, one that enjoys broad support across political lines.

He explained that the OECD accession process has been divided into three roadmaps: 2018–2020, 2021–2023, and 2023–2025. Each roadmap contains multiple thematic groups, with detailed discussions and progress reports tracking Bulgaria’s advancements. By early 2025, seven of these groups had completed their dossiers, and as of now, nine additional files are finalized, with two more on the verge of completion. The remaining seven files are expected to be addressed this year.

Beyond procedural milestones, Zhelyazkov highlighted that Bulgaria must also address broader structural challenges to ensure competitiveness. Enhancing education, the investment environment, labor market efficiency, and public administration performance will be critical. These improvements aim to generate higher added value and productivity in the workforce, ensuring sustainable growth while addressing demographic and social system pressures.

Joining the OECD, he concluded, represents both a prestigious achievement and a concrete opportunity to strengthen Bulgaria’s economic foundation and international standing.