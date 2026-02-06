Killed after Warning a Reckless Driver: Brutal Beating Exposes Cracks in Bulgaria’s Justice System

A 47-year-old resident of the village of Bistritsa has died following a violent altercation with a 20-year-old man in the village center. The incident occurred on Saturday night and was reportedly sparked by a remark made by the older man about the excessive speed at which the younger man was driving, relatives of the victim said.

According to those close to the deceased, the confrontation ended with a powerful blow to the head. The suspected attacker has been detained and later placed under house arrest, a decision that has provoked strong reactions locally, Nova TV reported.

On Sunday morning, dozens of villagers gathered in central Bistritsa to express their anger over the court’s decision on the detention measure. Many of them insist that the circumstances of the case warrant a much stricter response.

Borislav, a friend of the victim, said the events unfolded shortly after midnight on January 31. He explained that the 47-year-old man, known as Mitko, was crossing the street when the young driver sped up, prompting a warning about the danger. According to Borislav, surveillance cameras and eyewitnesses clearly show what followed.

“There are cameras everywhere and people who saw the attack. Some even say they heard something crack,” he said. “Mitko swallowed his tongue and we tried to help him until the ambulance and police arrived. With all this evidence, we believed justice would be served. The 20-year-old admitted he hit him, but claimed it was only once.”

The witness added that the younger man chased the victim and assaulted him. Mitko did not die immediately, but succumbed the following day during surgery, after his body failed to endure the trauma. Borislav also said the suspect was detained at the border while driving a rented car, raising fears that he might attempt to flee. According to locals, there had been repeated complaints about the same driver’s dangerous speeding in the past month.

Another eyewitness described seeing a car stop and the victim approach it. “I was about 20 meters away and moved closer. At first, I thought they were acquaintances talking. Then suddenly I saw the young man hitting him. He fell and didn’t move again. Everything happened very fast, and there were many people around,” the witness said.

The protest in the village is primarily directed at Sofia City Court judge Miroslava Todorova, who ruled on the detention measure. Speaking to Nova TV, Todorova said that house arrest with an electronic monitoring bracelet was appropriate, given that the case is currently classified as causing death by negligence following the intentional infliction of minor bodily harm.

According to the forensic medical report, the man died as a result of a head injury. Witnesses say the trauma was caused by punches to the face, followed by a backward fall onto the road and a fatal impact to the back of the head.

The court took into account that the accused is young and has no prior convictions, concluding that house arrest was a sufficient preventive measure. However, many residents have condemned both the decision and the relevant provisions of the Criminal Code, calling it “a mockery” that such an act carries a maximum possible sentence of up to five years in prison.