Rumen Radev Slams Electoral Code Changes Restricting Bulgarians Abroad from Voting

Former president Rumen Radev sharply criticized the amendments to the Electoral Code adopted by parliament, arguing that they amount to a deliberate curtailment of democratic rights for Bulgarians living abroad. In a post on Facebook, Radev said the political status quo had chosen to restrict the voting opportunities of compatriots outside the country as part of an effort to retain power. According to him, this decision contradicts any claims that the authorities seek to maintain or strengthen ties with Bulgarian communities abroad. With elections approaching, Radev called on citizens to reclaim their rights and stand up for democracy.

Further reading: 11 Hours of Chaos in Parliament End With Vote That Cuts Bulgarians Abroad Out of the Polls

Radev’s reaction followed the late-night vote in parliament on Thursday, when lawmakers approved changes on second reading limiting the number of polling stations in non-EU countries to a maximum of 20 outside Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions. The amendments were proposed by Vazrazhdane and backed by GERB, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and There Is Such a People. Officially, DPS–New Beginning did not support the changes, despite comments that the restriction could benefit the party due to its comparatively weaker results in Turkey than those of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms. At the same time, it was DPS–New Beginning that helped secure the quorum in the parliamentary legal committee, allowing the amendments to move forward.

Central Election Commission chair Kamelia Neykova described the decision as political in nature, stressing that the CEC, as a body tasked with enforcing the law, is obliged to apply the rules as adopted by parliament. She noted that between 2014 and 2024 the Electoral Code had been amended repeatedly, often shortly before elections, with several changes directly affecting voting abroad. Neykova emphasized that elections should be organized in a way that allows all citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Providing broader context, Neykova pointed out that in the 2017 parliamentary elections there were 35 polling stations abroad, while only three countries are seriously affected by the new cap on stations outside the EU. She added that, out of nearly 60 countries that hosted polling stations in the most recent elections, only eight had more than 20 sections. Nevertheless, she warned that the new limits could lead to overcrowding at some locations, although she suggested tensions might remain manageable if voter turnout mirrors that of previous elections.

Neykova rejected suggestions that the CEC’s work was a reason for reducing the number of polling stations, underlining that the commission had repeatedly made proposals to improve election organization. These proposals were published on the websites of both the National Assembly and the CEC, but none were adopted. She also referred to guidance from prosecutors indicating that the CEC should act when election violations pose significant public danger.

According to Neykova, all institutions involved in the electoral process should function in coordination rather than shifting responsibility. She insisted that the CEC had done everything possible to organize recent elections in a way that minimizes violations, while acknowledging that although rules exist, they are not always respected.