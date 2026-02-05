Maxim Behar Heads for Astronaut Training at NASA Space Center

Society | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:46
Bulgaria: Maxim Behar Heads for Astronaut Training at NASA Space Center

His wife Veneta will also take part in this unique space adventure as part of the "Hello, Space!" project 

The prominent Bulgarian businessman and globally renowned PR Expert  Maxim Behar and his wife Veneta will depart for the United States on February 12, where they will undergo an intensive training course at the NASA U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The project is implemented within the framework of the "Hello, Space!" program of the Atlantic Club in Bulgaria. Its realization was supported by Behar's friends, partners, and colleagues as a collective gift on the occasion of his recent 70th anniversary. 

The Behar family have already met all requirements to be approved for the training and have undergone full medical examinations at Lozenets University Hospital in Sofia. The NASA program they will join is held only once a year and is strictly limited to 16 participants from around the world, selected through individual interviews and tests. 

The ten-day training cycle will include: 

  • Flight simulation:  Working in conditions identical to those aboard a spacecraft. 
  • Extravehicular activity:  Specialized exercises outside the simulator. 
  • Weightlessness: Training for orientation and movement in a zero-gravity environment. 

After returning, Maxim and Veneta will hold a special press conference together with the President of the Atlantic Club, Solomon Passy, to give a detailed account of the program and the training.

The Huntsville Center – the Mecca of Space Technologies 

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, is known as "the largest space museum on Earth." Founded in 1970, it is a key hub of American astronautics. The Center houses unique artifacts, including the Apollo 16 capsule, hardware from the legendary Moon landing program, interactive scientific exhibits, displays dedicated to the Space Shuttle, as well as military rocket technology and aircraft. The site is emblematic of the development of the Space Shuttle and modern rocket technologies. Astronaut Owen Garriott describes it as "a wonderful way to learn more about space in a city that has embraced the space program from the very beginning". 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Behar, Bulgarian, space, NASA

