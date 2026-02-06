Bulgaria Faces Another Gray and Rainy Day as February 6 Brings Clouds and Precipitation

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:04
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Another Gray and Rainy Day as February 6 Brings Clouds and Precipitation Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see milder values of 5 to 7 degrees. In Sofia, minimum temperatures will be around 1 degree.

Southwestern Bulgaria will start the day with more sunshine, but cloud cover will increase and thicken in the afternoon, with rainfall spreading in from the west. In the northwestern regions, conditions will remain favorable for ice formation. Winds across the country will be weak or nearly calm. Daytime highs will vary significantly, reaching only 3 to 5 degrees in the northwest, where cloudy conditions will persist, and climbing to 13 to 15 degrees in the far southwest and southeast. Maximum temperatures in Sofia are expected to be around 9 degrees.

Mountain areas will experience mostly cloudy weather, with occasional breaks over Western Bulgaria massifs before cloudiness intensifies again later in the day. Rain will develop in the afternoon, turning to snow above approximately 1,700 meters. Winds will be moderate overall, strengthening to strong southwesterlies in the Eastern Stara Planina, Strandzha, and Sakar regions. Temperatures will reach around 6 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and about 1 degree at 2,000 meters.

Cloudy skies will prevail along the Black Sea coast, with rainfall mainly in the morning hours. Temporary clearing is expected along the southern coastline later in the day. A moderate south-southeasterly wind will blow, while daytime temperatures will range between 9 and 11 degrees. Sea water temperatures will remain between 5 and 7 degrees, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Across the Balkans, conditions will also be predominantly cloudy. Precipitation in eastern areas will taper off by midday, but rain will intensify in the western and central parts of the peninsula due to the influence of a new Mediterranean cyclone. In some areas, rainfall may be heavy, particularly along the Adriatic coast, where thunderstorms are also expected. The inflow of warmer air from the south-southwest will continue throughout the region.

