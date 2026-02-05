The End of Rojava: What Happened with the Kurds in Syria

Between early and late January 2026, Syria witnessed intense military confrontations between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian transitional government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The conflict, which escalated rapidly, ultimately concluded with a comprehensive integration agreement that effectively ended Kurdish autonomy in northeastern Syria - a dramatic conclusion to a complex story of survival, alliance, and betrayal.

The Kurdish Backstory: Stateless and Marginalized

Syria's Kurds, comprising approximately 10-15% of the country's pre-war population, have endured decades of systematic discrimination. Following World War I, Western powers promised the Kurds an independent state, but that promise was never fulfilled. Instead, approximately 30 million Kurds today remain dispersed across Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria, making them one of the largest ethnic groups without a state.

Under the Assad dynasty's rule from 1970 onwards, Syrian Kurds faced particularly harsh suppression. They were prohibited from using their Kurdish language in schools, teaching it to their children, and sometimes even from identifying as Kurds. The regime pursued aggressive assimilation policies, with some 300,000 Kurds stripped of citizenship in 1962, rendering them stateless within their own homeland. Kurdish cultural expressions were banned, and the Kurdish-majority regions in northeastern Syria remained economically underdeveloped and politically marginalized.

When the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011, the Kurds saw an opportunity. As government forces withdrew from Kurdish-majority areas in 2012 to focus on other fronts, Kurdish militias filled the vacuum, establishing what would become the autonomous region known as Rojava.

Understanding the SDF and YPG: America's Controversial Allies

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was founded in October 2015 as a multi-ethnic coalition designed to combat the Islamic State. While the SDF includes Arab, Assyrian, Armenian, Turkmen, and Chechen fighters, it is militarily led by the People's Protection Units (YPG) - a predominantly Kurdish militia formed in 2011.

The YPG emerged from the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which Turkey and several other nations view as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is a group designated as terrorist by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The PKK has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, seeking initially independence and later greater autonomy for Kurds in Turkey.

By 2017, the SDF had evolved into a force of approximately 100,000 fighters, with Arab membership eventually forming a majority according to some assessments. Nevertheless, Kurdish leadership and organization remained dominant. The SDF became Washington's primary ground partner in the fight against ISIS, receiving billions in military aid and playing the leading role in liberating Raqqa and dismantling the so-called Islamic caliphate by March 2019. Over 11,000 SDF fighters died in this campaign.

A Web of Shifting Alliances: Navigating Between Giants

The Syrian Kurds' survival strategy required constant balancing between hostile neighbors and unreliable allies.

Turkey: Ankara viewed Kurdish autonomy in Syria as an existential threat. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan feared that an autonomous Kurdish region would embolden separatist sentiments among Turkey's own Kurdish population and provide sanctuary to PKK militants. Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey launched three major military operations into Syria - Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring - specifically targeting Kurdish forces and establishing a buffer zone along the border. These operations displaced tens of thousands of Kurds and resulted in Turkey controlling significant territory in northern Syria through proxy militias.





Ankara viewed Kurdish autonomy in as an existential threat. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan feared that an autonomous Kurdish region would embolden separatist sentiments among Turkey's own Kurdish population and provide sanctuary to PKK militants. Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey launched three major military operations into - Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring - specifically targeting Kurdish forces and establishing a buffer zone along the border. These operations displaced tens of thousands of and resulted in Turkey controlling significant territory in northern through proxy militias. The United States: Washington's partnership with the SDF created deep tensions with NATO ally Turkey. While the U.S. relied on Kurdish forces to fight ISIS, it repeatedly demonstrated unreliability as a long-term ally. In October 2019, President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the border effectively green-lighted Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, leaving Kurdish forces exposed. This betrayal forced the SDF to seek Russian and Assad regime protection.





Washington's partnership with the created deep tensions with NATO ally Turkey. While the U.S. relied on Kurdish forces to fight ISIS, it repeatedly demonstrated unreliability as a long-term ally. In October 2019, President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the border effectively green-lighted Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, leaving Kurdish forces exposed. This betrayal forced the to seek Russian and Assad regime protection. Russia: Moscow skillfully exploited Kurdish-Turkish tensions for its own advantage. Russia supported Assad's regime while occasionally offering protection to Kurdish areas when it served Russian interests. However, Russian support proved transactional. Moscow repeatedly withdrew protection from Kurdish areas when it suited negotiations with Turkey, most notably allowing Turkey's 2018 seizure of the Kurdish city of Afrin in exchange for Turkish concessions elsewhere in Syria.





Moscow skillfully exploited Kurdish-Turkish tensions for its own advantage. Russia supported Assad's regime while occasionally offering protection to Kurdish areas when it served Russian interests. However, Russian support proved transactional. Moscow repeatedly withdrew protection from Kurdish areas when it suited negotiations with Turkey, most notably allowing Turkey's 2018 seizure of the Kurdish city of Afrin in exchange for Turkish concessions elsewhere in Syria. The Assad Regime: Relations between Syrian Kurds and the Assad government remained complex. While the regime had oppressed Kurds for decades, both sides occasionally cooperated against common enemies. The YPG largely avoided confrontation with government forces during the early civil war years, and when threatened by Turkish attacks, repeatedly sought protection from Damascus and Russian forces deployed in Syria.





Relations between Syrian and the Assad remained complex. While the regime had oppressed for decades, both sides occasionally cooperated against common enemies. The YPG largely avoided confrontation with forces during the early civil war years, and when threatened by Turkish attacks, repeatedly sought protection from Damascus and Russian forces deployed in Syria. Rebel Groups: Kurdish forces fought bitter battles against jihadist factions, particularly al-Nusra Front (later Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) and ISIS. These groups viewed Kurdish secular governance and women fighters as anathema to their Islamist ideology.

The New Syrian Government: From Jihadist Commander to President

To understand the recent events, one must understand who now rules Syria. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, previously known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, represents one of the most remarkable transformations in modern Middle Eastern politics - or perhaps one of its most successful rebranding efforts.

Born in 1982 in Riyadh to a Syrian family, al-Sharaa was radicalized by the Second Intifada and joined al-Qaeda in Iraq in 2003. He fought against American forces under Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and later rose through the ranks under Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's Islamic State. Captured by U.S. forces, he spent 2006-2011 in American detention.

Released during the Arab Spring, al-Sharaa was sent by Baghdadi to establish al-Qaeda's Syrian branch in 2012, creating Jabhat al-Nusra (the Nusra Front). This group became notorious for suicide bombings, kidnappings, and brutal implementation of Islamic law. When Baghdadi attempted to merge Nusra with ISIS in 2013, al-Sharaa refused, sparking a bloody inter-jihadist civil war.

In 2016, claiming pragmatism, al-Sharaa announced Nusra's break from al-Qaeda, rebranding it as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham. A year later, he merged with other factions to form Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), appointing himself military commander. The United States responded by placing a million bounty on his head.

HTS ruled Idlib province from 2017-2024, presenting itself as a more moderate Islamist governance model - providing services, avoiding the most extreme ISIS-style punishments, and gradually suppressing hardline al-Qaeda loyalists within its ranks. Critics noted that "moderation" was relative: HTS still enforced conservative Islamic law, restricted women's freedoms, and imprisoned dissidents.

In December 2024, capitalizing on Russia and Iran's preoccupation with other conflicts, HTS led a lightning offensive that toppled the Assad regime within ten days. Al-Sharaa, now wearing Western business attire instead of jihadist garb, declared himself Syria's transitional president in January 2025. HTS formally dissolved on January 29, 2025, though its fighters and commanders simply transitioned into the new Syrian government and military.

The transformation raised logical questions: Had al-Sharaa genuinely moderated, adopting pragmatic Islamist governance? Or was this merely strategic rebranding by a man whose ideology remained fundamentally unchanged? Western governments debated removing HTS from terrorist lists, while regional powers like Turkey and Qatar quickly recognized the new regime.

When Promises Crumbled: January 2026

The roots of January 2026's crisis began in March 2025, when the SDF and Damascus signed an agreement outlining principles for integrating Kurdish military and civilian structures into the Syrian state. However, negotiations stalled over fundamental disagreements: the SDF wanted to maintain autonomous military units and local governance, while al-Sharaa's government demanded complete integration and centralized control.

On January 5, 2026, the Syrian Defense Ministry accused the SDF of attacking a checkpoint near Dayr Hafir. By January 13, the government launched a full-scale offensive against SDF-controlled territories, initially targeting eastern Aleppo but rapidly expanding to Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Al-Hasakah governorates.

Blood and Accusations: War Crimes Claims

Both sides leveled serious accusations during the fighting. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented bombardments by government forces on densely populated residential areas of Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafieh, causing widespread destruction, civilian displacement, and deaths.

Kurdish authorities presented evidence that some paramilitary groups affiliated with Syrian forces were composed of former Islamic State members who committed atrocities against Kurdish civilians. Videos circulated showing captured SDF fighters being humiliated and allegedly mistreated in detention.

Damascus countered with allegations that the SDF launched multiple drone attacks in Aleppo countryside and targeted civilian areas. Both sides accused the other of using prohibited weapons and deliberately targeting non-combatants.

The Tide Turns: Military Collapse and Territorial Loss

The government offensive proved devastating for Kurdish forces. Within weeks, Syrian forces captured key cities including Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor - symbolic victories given the SDF had liberated these cities from ISIS with tremendous sacrifice. The advance gave Damascus control over crucial infrastructure: oil fields that had funded Kurdish autonomy, hydroelectric dams, border crossings with Iraq, and detention facilities housing thousands of Islamic State prisoners.

Reports emerged of SDF fighters deserting and defecting, with some Arab tribal militias switching sides to join government forces. Up to 45,000 civilians were displaced by the fighting in Aleppo alone.

Negotiating Surrender: Washington's Mediating Role

As Kurdish forces faced military collapse, President al-Sharaa made strategic political gestures. On January 16, he issued a decree formally recognizing Kurdish as a national language, restoring citizenship to stateless Kurds, declaring Newroz (Kurdish New Year) a national holiday, and banning ethnic or linguistic discrimination.

The United States, caught between its Kurdish allies and the reality of Damascus's military superiority, played a crucial mediating role. On January 18, 2026, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack negotiated a 14-point ceasefire agreement. The initial four-day ceasefire was extended by 15 days to facilitate negotiations and allow U.S. forces to transfer approximately 7,000 Islamic State detainees from SDF-controlled facilities to Iraq.

The End of Rojava: Terms of Integration

By late January, facing overwhelming military disadvantage and abandoned by their primary international patron, Kurdish forces accepted Damascus's integration terms. On January 30, 2026, a comprehensive agreement was reached, one that would begin implementation almost immediately.

Under the agreement's provisions, SDF forces would withdraw from front lines, Syrian government units would deploy to Kurdish-majority cities like Hasakah and Qamishli, and local security forces would merge with state institutions. Kurdish fighters would join the Syrian army as individuals rather than as intact units, preventing any cohesive Kurdish military force from surviving integration. Three SDF brigades would form a single division within the national army.

Crucially, governing institutions established by Kurdish-led groups would dissolve and merge with state institutions. The agreement mandated the handover of oil fields, which had funded Kurdish autonomy, the Qamishli airport, and border crossings to the government within just 10 days. All non-Syrian PKK fighters were required to leave the country.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi emphasized that while a "limited internal security force" would enter parts of Hasakeh and Qamishli, "no military forces will enter any Kurdish city or town" - a distinction that seemed designed to preserve Kurdish dignity even as autonomy evaporated.

Implementation Day: Curfews and Convoys

On Monday, February 3, 2026, the agreement began its transformation from paper to reality. AFP correspondents witnessed government convoys crossing Kurdish checkpoints into Hasakeh, the largest city in Syria's northeast. Armed Kurdish personnel stood at the roadside, now no longer as autonomous defenders but as forces in transition toward integration.

Some residents gathered along the roads, waving Syrian flags as women ululated in traditional celebration. Kurdish security forces remained deployed inside the mixed Kurdish-Arab city as government forces entered under a curfew that lasted until 6:00 PM. Marwan al-Ali, the government's newly appointed head of internal security in Hasakeh province, urged state forces to carry out their tasks "according to the established plans and fully comply with laws and regulations."

Later that same day, government security personnel entered the countryside around Kobane, more than 200 kilometers from Hasakeh. The town holds profound symbolic significance for Kurdish fighters. It was here in 2014-2015 that Kurdish forces, backed by U.S. airstrikes, defeated ISIS in a months-long siege that became a turning point in the war against the jihadists. Hemmed in by the Turkish border and Syrian government forces, Kobane represented Kurdish resilience and victory. Now it too would fall under Damascus's control.

A United Nations aid convoy of 20 trucks reached Kobane on Monday, highlighting both the humanitarian needs of the population and the international community's watchful presence during this delicate transition. A curfew was scheduled for Qamishli on Tuesday, signaling the gradual extension of government authority across all Kurdish-held territories.

Erdogan's Warning: "Saboteurs Will Be Crushed"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose country is a key backer of the Syrian government and has long viewed Kurdish autonomy as an existential threat, issued a stark warning on Monday. He called the agreement "a new chapter" for Syria, expressing hope it would be "sustained through peace, stability, development, and prosperity."

But Erdogan's message contained a barely veiled threat: "We hope that the agreement will be implemented in a manner consistent with its spirit, without resorting to cheap calculations such as obstruction, stalling, or foot-dragging." He added that whoever attempted to "sabotage" the deal would be "crushed."

The warning was clearly directed at any Kurdish forces considering resistance, but it also demonstrated Turkey's dominant position in Syria's post-Assad order. Ankara had achieved its primary strategic objective - the elimination of Kurdish autonomy on its southern border - and would tolerate no backsliding.

What Rojava Meant and What Was Lost

The agreement marked the effective end of the autonomous Kurdish region known as Rojava, which had existed since 2012. Up to 80% of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria's territory was captured and ceded to the Syrian government.

For Syria's Kurds, Rojava was a 14-year experiment in democratic self-governance, gender equality, and multi-ethnic cooperation. Kurdish women had served as equal participants in governance and as fighters in YPJ units. The region had established universities, implemented co-governance systems, and attempted to build institutions reflecting democratic confederalism inspired by imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's political philosophy.

The United States, which led a military coalition that backed the Kurds' campaign against ISIS, signaled its acceptance of the new reality. U.S. officials recently stated that the purpose of the American alliance with Kurdish forces was "largely over," which was a devastating admission for Kurdish fighters who had sacrificed over 11,000 lives fighting ISIS on behalf of the international community. Washington had drawn close to Syria's new Islamist authorities, calculating that working with al-Sharaa's government served American interests better than defending Kurdish autonomy.

With state forces deploying to Kurdish-held areas, only the Druze-majority province of Sweida in southern Syria would effectively remain outside complete government control. Sectarian violence had rocked Sweida in the previous year, while the coastal Alawite heartland also experienced sectarian massacres. Syria's Islamist authorities pledged to protect minorities since taking power after toppling Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 - but such pledges rang hollow to Syria's Kurds, who were watching their autonomy dismantled despite similar promises of cultural rights and non-discrimination.

Looking Ahead: An Uncertain Future

The events of January 2026 represent not just a military defeat but a profound political transformation. Syria's Kurds, who fought ISIS when others wouldn't, who lost thousands of fighters defending not just their homeland but Western interests in defeating terrorism, now find themselves once again at the mercy of a Damascus government - this one led by a former jihadist commander who promises moderation but whose history suggests caution.

The international community, including the UN and EU, has called for careful monitoring of the integration process to ensure minority rights are protected. But monitoring and protection are not the same thing, and the Kurds have learned through bitter experience that promises from distant capitals mean little when regional powers make other calculations.

Whether Syria's Kurds can preserve their cultural identity, political representation, and security under al-Sharaa's government, or whether January 2026 marks the final chapter in their dreams of self-determination, remains one of the most critical questions facing the new Syria.