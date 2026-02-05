Bulgaria: Gynecologist and Wife Detained After Secret Recordings Surface from Sofia Clinic

Gynecologist Dr. Venelin Ivanov and his wife have been taken into custody for 24 hours following an investigation into secretly recorded videos filmed inside a gynecological office in Sofia, according to information confirmed by several media outlets citing their own sources.

The case escalated on Wednesday after reports surfaced that explicit footage, later distributed on adult websites, had been recorded in a medical office in the capital. The recordings date back to 2024, with some reports indicating material from 2025 as well, and were filmed at the private practice of Dr. Ivanov. The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office announced it had opened an investigation after the issue became public.

According to the information available so far, a surveillance camera had been placed discreetly in a corner of the examination room. Dr. Ivanov has stated that the device was installed for security reasons. Despite this explanation, police teams carried out an immediate on-site inspection of the office, while the Regional Health Inspectorate (SRZI) compiled an official report of its findings.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that inspections and searches were conducted at eight addresses across Sofia, including several private gynecological practices. During these operations, evidence was seized and added to the case files. At one of the inspected locations, investigators established that a video surveillance camera had been installed.

In parallel with the criminal investigation, professional and regulatory bodies have also taken steps. The Central Ethics Commission of the Bulgarian Medical Union is preparing to refer the case to the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision, which is expected to assess possible violations of medical and ethical standards.

Despite the unfolding investigation, the gynecological office in question was reported to be open and receiving patients as of today. It remains unclear whether the camera has since been removed, as neither staff nor law enforcement officials have provided clarification on this point.

Authorities have confirmed that the website on which the videos were published has already been blocked. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recordings, their distribution, and any potential violations of the law remains ongoing.