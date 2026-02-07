Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Home Ownership with 86% of Households Owning Their Homes

In 2024, about 68% of households across the European Union were owner-occupied, a slight decline from 69% in 2023, according to Eurostat data. The remaining 32% of the EU population lived in rented homes, up from 31% the previous year.

Home ownership rates varied significantly across the EU. Romania led with 94% of households living in homes they owned, followed closely by Slovakia at 93% and Hungary at 92%. Bulgaria also recorded a high level of ownership, with 86% of its population residing in their own homes, while the remaining 14% rented their accommodation. Only six other EU member states reported higher rates than Bulgaria.

By contrast, renting is more common in certain countries. In Germany, for instance, 53% of households live in rented housing. Other countries with substantial shares of tenants include Austria, with 46%, and Denmark at 39%, highlighting a clear contrast with the broader EU trend toward owner-occupied homes.