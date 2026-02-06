Bulgarian Retail Continues Momentum as EU Sales Decline in December

Bulgaria: What Taxpayers Need to Know After the Euro Changeover
The annual campaign for filing personal income tax returns under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act is underway
Retail trade in Bulgaria continued its strong momentum at the end of 2025, standing out among European Union countries as one of the top performers, according to Eurostat data. While retail sales in both the euro area and the broader EU fell by 0.5% in December compared to November - after modest increases of 0.1% and 0.2% in the previous month - Bulgaria recorded a solid 1.6% rise in monthly retail sales, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth. Only Luxembourg (7.0%), Slovakia (3.1%), and Croatia (1.8%) reported higher month-on-month increases in December.
Consumer patterns in the euro area and EU showed mixed results. Food, drink, and tobacco purchases edged up slightly by 0.1% in the eurozone, while declining by 0.1% across the EU. Sales of non-food products dropped by 1.2% and 0.9% respectively, and automotive fuel sales remained largely unchanged.
On an annual basis, Bulgaria’s retail sales growth accelerated sharply. Compared to December 2024, Bulgaria posted a 7.7% increase, up from a 3.1% rise in November, making it the strongest annual growth rate in the country since January 2025. By comparison, retail sales across the euro area increased by 1.3% and by 1.7% across the EU, after November figures of 2.4% and 2.5% respectively. Only Cyprus reported higher year-on-year growth at 8.2% in December, placing Bulgaria firmly among the EU leaders in retail performance as 2025 closed.
In 2024, about 68% of households across the European Union were owner-occupied, a slight decline from 69% in 2023, according to Eurostat data. The remaining 32% of the EU population lived in rented homes, up from 31% the previous year.
Between 2019 and 2023, Bulgaria’s industrial sector has experienced a significant contraction, with roughly 104,557 jobs lost, nearly half of them in the processing industry, amounting to almost 15% of the country’s industrial workforce
The initial drilling effort in the Han Asparuh block (offshore oil and gas exploration area) of the Bulgarian Black Sea, named Vineh-1, did not uncover significant natural gas reserves, according to Offshore-energy
French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, traveled to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian officials, aiming to discuss key issues, with Ukraine at the forefront.
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
