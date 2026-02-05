Ukraine and Russia Agree on Exchange of 314 Prisoners During Abu Dhabi Talks

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners between Kyiv and Moscow on the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported on February 5. He described the negotiations as “detailed and productive,” highlighting that this development represents tangible progress in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The upcoming swap is the first between Ukraine and Russia in nearly five months. The previous exchange, conducted on October 2, 2025, brought home 185 Ukrainian soldiers and 20 civilians, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Details about the new swap remain unclear, including whether the 314 prisoners are divided evenly between the two sides, and whether civilians will be included or if it concerns only prisoners of war.

Witkoff emphasized that, while significant work still lies ahead, measures such as this underscore that sustained diplomatic engagement is yielding concrete results and advancing the broader effort to end the war in Ukraine. Discussions are set to continue, with further progress expected in the coming weeks.