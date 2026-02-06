Bulgaria’s Black Sea Gas Hunt: Han Asparuh Well Comes Up Dry, Next Drill Planned

The initial drilling effort in the Han Asparuh block (offshore oil and gas exploration area) of the Bulgarian Black Sea, named Vineh-1, did not uncover significant natural gas reserves, according to Offshore-energy, citing updates from OMV Petrom and NewMed Energy Balkan. The two companies jointly operate in the block, which falls within Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The operation, executed by Noble Corporation using the drilling vessel Globetrotter I, reached a depth of approximately 3,230 meters beneath the sea surface. The well is located around 200 kilometers east of Varna, in waters about 2,000 meters deep. Only minor traces of gas were detected in the targeted formations, classifying Vineh-1 as a dry well. OMV Offshore Bulgaria, the operator, continues to assess and analyse the site’s geological data.

Despite the limited results, a second drilling is planned in the block. This upcoming well, on the Krum prospect, will focus on different geological layers than those explored by Vineh-1. Drilling is expected to commence in the coming weeks, with an anticipated duration of about two months.

The Han Asparuh block covers an area of 13,712 square kilometers in the western Black Sea, situated south of Romania’s Neptune block. In Romania, OMV Petrom, in partnership with Romgaz, is developing the Neptune Deep project, which is projected to produce roughly 100 billion cubic meters of gas, with first deliveries expected by 2027.

Tags: Han Asparuh, drilling, Black Sea, gas, Bulgaria

