Macron’s Top Diplomat Visits Moscow to Reopen Channels with Putin

Business | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Macron’s Top Diplomat Visits Moscow to Reopen Channels with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, traveled to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian officials, aiming to discuss key issues, with Ukraine at the forefront. According to sources familiar with the meeting, Bonne held talks at the Kremlin, though details of the discussions were not disclosed.

The French presidency declined to confirm or deny the meetings, emphasizing only that technical-level discussions were taking place in full transparency and in consultation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European partners. Diplomatic sources added that European allies had been informed of the initiative, and that Bonne met with Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Macron has previously stressed the need for Europeans to re-establish direct dialogue with Putin if US-led efforts to broker a peace agreement falter. European leaders, cautious of Russia’s military intentions, have been frustrated at being sidelined in negotiations spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, limiting them to supporting Ukraine from the periphery.

Speaking to reporters, Macron confirmed that preparations are underway to resume discussions with Putin. He stressed the importance of Europeans restoring their own communication channels with Moscow, noting that these technical-level talks are part of that broader effort and are coordinated with Ukraine.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Macron, Russia, Putin

Related Articles:

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Exchange of 314 Prisoners During Abu Dhabi Talks

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners between Kyiv and Moscow on the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:09

World Faces Higher Nuclear Risk as Last Major Arms Control Pact Ends

The expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) has brought the world closer to the risk of a renewed nuclear arms race, as the last major nuclear arms control pact between the United States and Russia officially ended at midnight GM

World | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 09:13

Macron Moves to Reopen Dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday that groundwork is being carried out to resume direct talks between Europe and Russia regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

World » Russia | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:18

Kyiv Targeted as Russia Resumes Large-Scale Strikes

Russian forces resumed large-scale missile and drone strikes on Kyiv overnight on 2-3 February, hitting multiple districts of the capital, damaging residential and non-residential buildings, and injuring three people, according to Ukrainian officials. The

World » Ukraine | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:30

SpaceX Blocks Russia’s Unauthorized Starlink Use, Musk Confirms

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that SpaceX’s actions to prevent Russia from using Starlink without authorization appear to have been successful.

World » Russia | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:00

52% of Ukrainians Reject Giving Up Donbas, 40% Open to Concessions

A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows that Ukrainian public opinion remains largely opposed to conceding territory in the ongoing conflict with Russia, with nuanced views on the potential end of the war and military

World » Ukraine | February 2, 2026, Monday // 13:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Gas Hunt: Han Asparuh Well Comes Up Dry, Next Drill Planned

The initial drilling effort in the Han Asparuh block (offshore oil and gas exploration area) of the Bulgarian Black Sea, named Vineh-1, did not uncover significant natural gas reserves, according to Offshore-energy

Business » Energy | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:03

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency

From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.

Business » Finance | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:24

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:04

Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified incre

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:15

Bulgaria Launches Sweeping Inspections of Energy Companies Over Rising Electricity Bills

Starting today, the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (EKVR) are conducting extraordinary inspections of electricity distribution companies and end suppliers,

Business » Energy | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 13:31

Bulgaria Prepares to Melt Over 10,500 Tons of Old Lev Coins

Bulgaria is moving forward with the transition to the euro, preparing to produce its first euro banknotes under the quota assigned by the European Central Bank.

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria