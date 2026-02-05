World Faces Higher Nuclear Risk as Last Major Arms Control Pact Ends

World | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 09:13
Bulgaria: World Faces Higher Nuclear Risk as Last Major Arms Control Pact Ends

The expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) has brought the world closer to the risk of a renewed nuclear arms race, as the last major nuclear arms control pact between the United States and Russia officially ended at midnight GMT on Thursday. The treaty, along with its predecessors, had for decades placed limits on the nuclear arsenals of the world’s two largest powers.

With the lapse of New START, neither the United States nor Russia is bound by numerical caps on their deployed strategic nuclear warheads. Moscow has pledged to act responsibly but warned that it would take “decisive” measures if it perceives threats to its national security, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Washington, meanwhile, has not indicated that it will voluntarily maintain the treaty’s limits beyond the expiration.

The treaty, signed in 2010, restricted each side to a maximum of 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads. Russian President Vladimir Putin had floated a one-year extension last year, which US President Donald Trump initially described as “a good idea,” yet no follow-up negotiations occurred. Trump has emphasized that any future arms control agreement must include China, citing Beijing’s rapidly expanding arsenal, a position Moscow considers unnecessary and China outright rejects.

In a recent video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin underscored Moscow’s intention to act in a “balanced and responsible manner” while remaining open to negotiations aimed at maintaining strategic stability. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump would make a final decision on the treaty later, reiterating that any deal excluding China would be unworkable. Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also called on Beijing to exercise restraint in weapons development, while emphasizing that future arms control frameworks must involve China.

The treaty’s expiration has drawn concern from international leaders. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the moment as a “grave threat to international peace and security,” warning that the risk of nuclear weapon use is now “the highest in decades” and urging both powers to resume negotiations immediately. Earlier, Pope Leo XIV echoed these warnings, calling on the United States and Russia not to abandon the arms control framework without ensuring that it is followed up with effective and concrete measures to prevent escalation.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: START, nuclear, US, Russia

Related Articles:

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Exchange of 314 Prisoners During Abu Dhabi Talks

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners between Kyiv and Moscow on the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:09

Macron’s Top Diplomat Visits Moscow to Reopen Channels with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, traveled to Moscow on Tuesday to meet with Russian officials, aiming to discuss key issues, with Ukraine at the forefront.

Business | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 10:30

Epstein Scandal? Trump Says Move On

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans to shift their attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, even as the fallout continued internationally.

World | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:30

Outrage as Epstein Files Accidentally Reveal Identities of Abuse Victims

The U.S. Department of Justice moved quickly to remove thousands of Jeffrey Epstein files shortly after releasing three million new documents last Friday

World | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:48

Macron Moves to Reopen Dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday that groundwork is being carried out to resume direct talks between Europe and Russia regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

World » Russia | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:18

Iran Agrees to Conditional Nuclear Talks with US for First Time Since Last Summer Strikes

Iran has conditionally agreed to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, marking the first such talks since last summer, when the Trump administration carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The decision comes as Tehran seeks to

World | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Why the Epstein Scandal Is a Crisis for Keir Starmer but Not for Trump

The expanding fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein case is threatening political careers on both sides of the Atlantic, but the consequences are unfolding very differently in Britain and the United States.

World | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:07

Bulgaria’s Entry into Trump's "Board of Peace" Raises Concerns Inside EPP, Says MEP

Bulgarian MEP Radan Kanev said he raised concerns within the EPP group about Bulgaria’s prime minister signing the so-called Charter of the “Board of Peace,” which he described as a personal international structure linked to Donald Trump.

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:21

Epstein’s Brussels Connections: New Files Trace Years of Contacts in the EU Capital

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein maintained a long-running network of contacts connected to Brussels, according to documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice

World | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:13

The End of Rojava: What Happened with the Kurds in Syria

Between early and late January 2026, Syria witnessed intense military confrontations between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian transitional government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

World | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:00

EU Demands Repayment as Bulgaria Struggles with Reforms and RRP Deadlines

Bulgaria risks returning 143 million euros previously allocated under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) after the National Assembly voted to dissolve the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 14:00

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Exchange of 314 Prisoners During Abu Dhabi Talks

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners between Kyiv and Moscow on the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria