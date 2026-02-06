Wine and Martyrdom: Bulgaria Marks St. Agatha’s Day

Society » CULTURE | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Wine and Martyrdom: Bulgaria Marks St. Agatha’s Day

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church today commemorates Saint Agatha the Martyr. On this day, people bearing the names Dobrin, Dobromir, Dobri, as well as women with related female names, mark their name day.

The name Agatha originates from ancient Greek and translates as “good,” a meaning closely associated with the life and legacy of the saint honored on this date.

Saint Agatha lived in the mid-3rd century, during the reign of Roman Emperor Decius, a period marked by widespread and systematic persecution of Christians. Imperial orders demanded that believers be arrested, tortured, and executed if they refused to renounce their faith. Agatha was born in Palermo into a wealthy and noble family. Despite her beauty, social standing, and inheritance, she lived modestly and showed little attachment to material wealth.

When Quintian, the local Roman governor, sent soldiers to detain her, Agatha followed them calmly to Catania. There, she was subjected to severe physical torture intended to force her to abandon Christianity. According to church tradition, she endured the suffering without breaking her faith, preserving her spiritual resolve until her death. News of her martyrdom spread quickly among early Christian communities, and soon after her passing, a church was erected over her grave. Her simple clothing, which symbolized her humility, was placed at the tomb as a lasting sign of her way of life.

In Catania, Saint Agatha has been venerated for centuries. The city lies close to Mount Etna, a volcano known for its frequent and destructive eruptions. According to tradition, during one particularly dangerous eruption that threatened to destroy the city, the faithful took Agatha’s garment and held it against the advancing lava. The eruption subsided, and the city was spared. The event was later attributed to the saint’s intercession, strengthening her status as a protector of the people.

Alongside the church narrative, folk belief has added its own layer to the observance. In popular tradition, St. Agatha’s Day is considered a women’s holiday, dedicated symbolically to men. Women are said to drink wine in honor of their husbands, a custom whose origins remain unclear and are not formally linked to church teachings.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Agatha, church, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Home Ownership with 86% of Households Owning Their Homes

In 2024, about 68% of households across the European Union were owner-occupied, a slight decline from 69% in 2023, according to Eurostat data. The remaining 32% of the EU population lived in rented homes, up from 31% the previous year.

Business » Properties | February 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Retail Continues Momentum as EU Sales Decline in December

Retail trade in Bulgaria continued its strong momentum at the end of 2025, standing out among European Union countries as one of the top performers, according to Eurostat data.

Business | February 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Loses 15% of Industrial Jobs in Four Years,

Between 2019 and 2023, Bulgaria’s industrial sector has experienced a significant contraction, with roughly 104,557 jobs lost, nearly half of them in the processing industry, amounting to almost 15% of the country’s industrial workforce

Business » Industry | February 6, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Another Gray and Rainy Day as February 6 Brings Clouds and Precipitation

On Friday, February 6, persistent low cloud cover will dominate the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland. Morning temperatures will range from minus 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in northwestern parts of the country, while southeastern areas will see mild

Society » Environment | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 17:04

EU Demands Repayment as Bulgaria Struggles with Reforms and RRP Deadlines

Bulgaria risks returning 143 million euros previously allocated under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) after the National Assembly voted to dissolve the Anti-Corruption Commission

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Gas Hunt: Han Asparuh Well Comes Up Dry, Next Drill Planned

The initial drilling effort in the Han Asparuh block (offshore oil and gas exploration area) of the Bulgarian Black Sea, named Vineh-1, did not uncover significant natural gas reserves, according to Offshore-energy

Business » Energy | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria Celebrates Petlovden: Traditions, Blessings, and Folk Beliefs

In Bulgaria, February 2 marks the celebration of the Presentation of the Lord, also known as the Meeting of the Infant Jesus in the Jerusalem Temple, a major holiday in the Christian calendar

Society » Culture | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:29

'The Avenger' Chronicles Bulgarian Revolutionary Mara Buneva in US Premiere

A special screening of the documentary film The Avenger about the life of Mara Buneva is scheduled for January 24 in Troy, Michigan, USA.

Society » Culture | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:27

Centuries of Tradition: Bulgarian Yogurt Seeks UNESCO Cultural Heritage Status

Bulgaria has formally submitted its candidacy for UNESCO recognition of its yogurt, joining Romania and Turkey in the initiative. The evaluation process is already underway, with an assessment of Bulgaria’s application expected this autumn.

Society » Culture | January 19, 2026, Monday // 08:45

Bulgaria’s Surva Festival Returns: 60 Years of Mind-Blowing Masks and Masquerade Magic

The International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” has officially opened in the Bulgarian city of Pernik, bringing ten days of color, sound, and ancient ritual to the town. This year marks the festival’s 60th anniversary, a milestone for one of Bulgar

Society » Culture | January 16, 2026, Friday // 11:05

Bango Vasil Brings Joy to Bulgaria’s Roma Communities: Happy Roma New Year!

As the calendar turns in Bulgaria, the Roma community celebrates a special occasion that shines with color, music, and tradition - the Roma New Year, or Bango Vasil, observed on January 14

Society » Culture | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 10:44

Commemoration in Sofia Honors Bulgarians Killed in Vardar Macedonia in 1945

Sofia held a commemorative ceremony marking 81 years since the events known as the Bloody Christmas in Vardar Macedonia, when thousands of people identified as Bulgarians were killed in January 1945. The anniversary was observed on Saturday with the unvei

Society » Culture | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 10:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria