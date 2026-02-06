Wine and Martyrdom: Bulgaria Marks St. Agatha’s Day

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church today commemorates Saint Agatha the Martyr. On this day, people bearing the names Dobrin, Dobromir, Dobri, as well as women with related female names, mark their name day.

The name Agatha originates from ancient Greek and translates as “good,” a meaning closely associated with the life and legacy of the saint honored on this date.

Saint Agatha lived in the mid-3rd century, during the reign of Roman Emperor Decius, a period marked by widespread and systematic persecution of Christians. Imperial orders demanded that believers be arrested, tortured, and executed if they refused to renounce their faith. Agatha was born in Palermo into a wealthy and noble family. Despite her beauty, social standing, and inheritance, she lived modestly and showed little attachment to material wealth.

When Quintian, the local Roman governor, sent soldiers to detain her, Agatha followed them calmly to Catania. There, she was subjected to severe physical torture intended to force her to abandon Christianity. According to church tradition, she endured the suffering without breaking her faith, preserving her spiritual resolve until her death. News of her martyrdom spread quickly among early Christian communities, and soon after her passing, a church was erected over her grave. Her simple clothing, which symbolized her humility, was placed at the tomb as a lasting sign of her way of life.

In Catania, Saint Agatha has been venerated for centuries. The city lies close to Mount Etna, a volcano known for its frequent and destructive eruptions. According to tradition, during one particularly dangerous eruption that threatened to destroy the city, the faithful took Agatha’s garment and held it against the advancing lava. The eruption subsided, and the city was spared. The event was later attributed to the saint’s intercession, strengthening her status as a protector of the people.

Alongside the church narrative, folk belief has added its own layer to the observance. In popular tradition, St. Agatha’s Day is considered a women’s holiday, dedicated symbolically to men. Women are said to drink wine in honor of their husbands, a custom whose origins remain unclear and are not formally linked to church teachings.