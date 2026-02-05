Bulgaria: The Petrohan Triple Homicide Leaves More Questions Than Answers

The investigation into the deaths of three men found near the former “Petrohan” mountain lodge is ongoing, with authorities continuing to search for three individuals linked to the case. Among those still being sought is Ivaylo Kalushev, the owner of the lodge, whom investigators now consider a key suspect in what is being treated as a triple homicide.

According to information cited by BNT, investigators have obtained a message Kalushev sent to his mother on Sunday evening. In it, he asks for forgiveness and insists that what she is about to hear is untrue. Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov said on Tuesday that investigators do not rule out the possibility that Kalushev may attempt to take his own life.

Allegations Around the lodge and Past Signals

Investigators say that over the past several years, numerous camps were held at the lodge, which they now suspect may have served as a cover for sexual crimes involving minors. A signal raising such concerns was submitted to the State Agency for National Security (SANS) two years ago. The agency forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office, but the investigation stalled after the parents of the children allegedly involved refused to cooperate.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Responds

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev publicly commented on the case, stating that he personally knew the three deceased men: Decho Vassilev, 45, Ivaylo Ivanov, 49, and Plamen Stattev. He also mentioned Kalushev, who remains missing. In a lengthy Facebook post, Terziev rejected claims circulating in the media describing the group as paramilitaries, sectarians, or part of criminal networks.

Terziev accused unnamed actors of constructing a narrative within 24 hours using anonymous profiles, tabloid media and national broadcasters, arguing that no verified facts have been presented. He said the focus has shifted from the real issues to politically convenient targets.

According to the mayor, the group’s work contributed to the return of wildlife to the area, including deer, wolves and bears, and helped curb poaching, illegal logging and migrant smuggling routes. He said their activities were conducted with the knowledge and permission of the Ministry of Environment and Water and within the legal framework.

Terziev confirmed that he had financially supported their work, including donations for electric motors to allow quiet patrols without disturbing wildlife. He said he would not have offered support had he had any doubts about their intentions, adding that the men were highly trained cavers and cave divers with strong discipline and respect for life.

He also rejected claims that the tourist trail near the lodge was closed, saying it passed above the site and was regularly used by hikers. Terziev called for investigators to present concrete evidence if any accusations are substantiated, warning against defaming people who can no longer defend themselves.

Sarafov: Activities as Shocking as the Deaths

Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov said that after more than three decades in law enforcement, both the killings and the activities of the organization involved had shocked him deeply. He stated that the group appeared to have attempted to replace state institutions by carrying out its own policies and actions.

Sarafov suggested that the organization’s activities were not in the interest of the state or children, adding that their work related to camps for minors must be thoroughly examined. He pointed to the refusal of parents to cooperate with investigators as a major obstacle to gathering evidence.

Referring to the complexity of the case, Sarafov compared it to a real-life version of “Twin Peaks”, saying that many unknowns remain. He confirmed that Kalushev is being sought and said there is currently no contact with him. The text message sent to Kalushev’s mother, Sarafov added, contains indications that he may have intended to end his life.

SANS and Claims of Paramilitary Activity

SANS Director Denyo Denev denied reports that agency officers arrived at the lodge on Monday, explaining that confusion may have arisen among villagers who could not distinguish between different security forces. He confirmed that SANS carried out an inspection two years ago following a civilian report and forwarded its findings to the prosecutor’s office.

According to Denev, the report included allegations of sexual abuse of minors, the presence of paramilitary structures at the site, and activities deviating from generally accepted moral standards. Sarafov added that it is not normal for a paramilitary group to guard such a facility and said former environment minister Borislav Sandov should explain why a contract was signed with the organization.

What Is Officially Known About the Deaths

The case became public on Monday, when authorities confirmed that three bodies had been found near a burned-out building close to the village of Gintsi, near the Petrohan Pass. Initially, neither the cause of death nor the identities of the victims were officially confirmed. Early statements from the Interior Ministry did not confirm gunshot wounds.

Information about shootings, weapons and possible suicide appeared through unofficial media sources. Television reports claimed the men were shot in the head and that weapons were found at the scene, but authorities initially declined to confirm this. Only later did police acknowledge gunshot wounds, saying it remained unclear whether the deaths resulted from murder or suicide.

The mayor of Gintsi, Georgi Todorov, told Nova TV that the men had been shot and lined up next to each other. He claimed that firearms were found nearby and that large dogs owned by the group were discovered burned inside the building. He also said the men lived there permanently and restricted locals’ access to nearby properties.

“Sect” and “Pedophile Network” Claims

Terms such as “sect” and “pedophile network” entered the public debate through media reports citing unnamed sources. bTV reported that investigators were examining possible links to child abuse, though there has been no official confirmation. Police later said they were checking the involvement of minors and described the organization as having characteristics of a closed community, without providing details.

The Organization and Its State Links

Media reports identified the group as the “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas”, a non-governmental organization established in 2022. It became publicly known after the “Balkanka” association published a framework agreement between the group and the Ministry of Environment and Water, signed by then-minister Borislav Sandov.

Criticism later emerged that the organization restricted access to public areas and displayed armed individuals on its website. According to former ministry adviser Andrey Kovachev, the agreement had no real legal effect and was an attempt by the ministry to disengage from the group.

The agreement was terminated in 2025, and the organization’s website is no longer active.

Sandov’s Detailed Chronology

Borislav Sandov issued a detailed statement defending his role, saying he did not know the members personally and was not pressured to sign the agreement. He outlined multiple inspections carried out between 2022 and 2024 by various authorities, none of which found violations. The agreement was unilaterally terminated in June 2025.

Sandov said the purpose of the partnership was to encourage civic participation in environmental protection and share good practices. He argued that during the agreement’s existence, poaching, illegal logging and fires in the area decreased, and no public funds were misused.

An Investigation Still Unfolding

As of now, the case remains marked by limited official information, conflicting accounts and widespread speculation. Authorities continue to investigate the deaths, the activities of the organization, and the circumstances surrounding the missing suspect. With key facts still unverified, the “Petrohan ” case continues to raise far more questions than it answers.