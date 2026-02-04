Bulgaria Uncovers Country’s Largest Illegal Cigarette Factory in Pernik Operation

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgaria’s largest illegal cigarette factory to date has been shut down following a coordinated operation involving the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Interior Ministry, the Customs Agency, and British authorities. Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov confirmed the discovery at a briefing on Wednesday, describing the operation as the largest of its kind in the country.
The illicit factory operated from a facility in Batanovtsi, Pernik Municipality, which had been disguised as a car scrapyard. The production hall was located on the grounds of a former cement plant. Sarafov noted that this bust surpasses last year’s seizure of a similar operation in Momkovo, Haskovo Region, in terms of scale and output.
SANS Chair Denyo Denev highlighted the significant financial investment behind the operation. The factory employed workers from Moldova, who had separate sleeping quarters but did not reside on-site permanently. It remains unclear whether the employees had valid work permits. Authorities also intercepted a truck carrying the factory’s output: approximately 990 cartons of cigarettes, totaling more than 10 million units.
Albena Stoilova, spokesperson for the Pernik District Prosecution Office, clarified that the facility is owned and managed by a sole-proprietor company, led by a young woman. No arrests have been made yet, as authorities are still gathering sufficient evidence to file charges. Several individuals have been identified as involved in the operation, but formal detentions require a solid evidentiary basis.
The primary aim of the illegal production appears to have been export. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to assess the scope of the operation and the involvement of additional parties.
Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners
Two residents of Tsarevets, Svishtov region, have been formally charged with a series of horrifying crimes involving the abuse and killing of animals, according to officials from the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office
Police and prosecutors continue to work on multiple lines of inquiry into the deaths of three men found near the former Petrohan lodge close to the village of Gintsi
Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51.
Investigators continued working through the night on the serious criminal case near the former Petrohan lodge, where the bodies of three men were discovered on Monday afternoon
Three individuals have been formally charged following a large-scale international operation that targeted Bulgaria’s largest pirate platforms - Arena, Zamunda, and Zelka
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace