More Than 300,000 Bulgarians Live with Cancer as Early Detection Programs Stall

Over 300,000 Bulgarians living with cancer were registered in the National Health Information System in 2025, marking an increase of 15,000 cases compared to 2024. The most frequently diagnosed cancers include breast, colorectal, prostate, and cervical cancer. Authorities have yet to release official figures for newly diagnosed cases, as the National Cancer Registry is still being finalized, and programs for early detection of colorectal and cervical cancers are facing delays.

Steliana Donchevska knows the personal impact of cancer all too well. Her mother underwent breast cancer surgery about 12 years ago, and Steliana has been vigilant about preventive check-ups ever since. During an examination at the end of 2023, she discovered a breast tumor. “I was shocked and needed time to process what was happening. Fortunately, I pulled myself together quickly,” she said.

Despite having insurance to seek treatment abroad, Steliana opted to have her surgery in Bulgaria at the beginning of 2024. She later received radiotherapy abroad but avoided chemotherapy, as the tumor was at stage one and no metastases were detected. Two years on, she reports feeling healthier than ever.

Breast cancer remains the most common oncological disease among women, with many diagnoses occurring only when the disease has already advanced. “If symptoms appear, it means the cancer has progressed. Recovery chances exist but are naturally reduced at that stage,” explained Dr. Vanya Mitova, head of the Breast Surgery Department at 'Prof Ivan Chernozemski' Oncology Hospital.

Late diagnoses are a key factor in Bulgaria’s higher cancer mortality rates. “We are seeing an increase in cases, with diagnoses occurring at younger ages. We can treat advanced tumors, but long-term survival relies on early detection,” said Professor Galina Kurteva, head of the Medical Oncology Clinic at 'St Catherine' Hospital.

Screening programs for early detection of cervical and colorectal cancer, including free tests announced last year, have yet to start due to appeals against public procurement procedures. “The world has reported results from screening programs for decades, while we are still hesitating to begin them,” Professor Kurteva noted.

Steliana added that she was surprised by how many women avoid preventive check-ups. “The scariest thing is not having information and discovering the disease too late,” she said.

Authorities expect free testing for cervical and colorectal cancer to begin in the coming months, and efforts are ongoing to establish a National Cancer Registry within the National Health Information System.