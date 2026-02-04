Leaked Beauty Salon Videos in Bulgaria Under Investigation, Access Now Limited

Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners. Inspector Asen Fortunov, head of the Economic Police Department in the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas, confirmed the measures during a briefing, alongside Shteliyan Dimitrov, spokesperson for the Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Fortunov, access to a significant number of the videos and photos has been blocked online. Investigators have conducted searches at five locations, including two commercial salon addresses and three private residences linked to the establishments, seizing DVR devices, hard drives, phones, and computers. Dozens of interrogations have also been carried out as part of the ongoing probe.

At this stage, the two implicated beauty studios, one in central Burgas and another in the Meden Rudnik neighborhood, are not facing closure, Dimitrov clarified. Authorities stressed that hundreds of files distributed online are now restricted, preventing users from paying for, viewing, downloading, or sharing the content.

While the investigation continues, no clear links have yet been established between the salons, and no criminal charges have been filed. Fortunov noted that approximately 160 photos have been identified, with around 120 already downloaded, all depicting women, including minors.

Reports of similar leaks have surfaced recently from other locations, including a gynecological office in Sofia and a beauty studio in Kazanlak, suggesting a wider pattern of illicit distribution of intimate footage.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (CPDP) has also opened administrative proceedings in response to the scandal. In its statement, the commission emphasized that video cameras should not be installed in changing rooms, relaxation areas, or treatment rooms where clients are undressed. However, CPDP notes that video surveillance is not strictly regulated by law, and its guidance is recommendatory rather than mandatory.

The CPDP added that the videos currently circulating online primarily show the bodies of the subjects. Identification by third parties is not straightforward and is generally only possible by the individuals depicted or their relatives.

The commission’s statement reiterates that inspections and evidence collection will continue in coordination with the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement authorities, aiming to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding the distribution of the recordings.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any further leaks or related activity to the Ministry of Interior or the prosecutor’s office.