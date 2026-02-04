Leaked Beauty Salon Videos in Bulgaria Under Investigation, Access Now Limited

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners. Inspector Asen Fortunov, head of the Economic Police Department in the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas, confirmed the measures during a briefing, alongside Shteliyan Dimitrov, spokesperson for the Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
According to Fortunov, access to a significant number of the videos and photos has been blocked online. Investigators have conducted searches at five locations, including two commercial salon addresses and three private residences linked to the establishments, seizing DVR devices, hard drives, phones, and computers. Dozens of interrogations have also been carried out as part of the ongoing probe.
At this stage, the two implicated beauty studios, one in central Burgas and another in the Meden Rudnik neighborhood, are not facing closure, Dimitrov clarified. Authorities stressed that hundreds of files distributed online are now restricted, preventing users from paying for, viewing, downloading, or sharing the content.
While the investigation continues, no clear links have yet been established between the salons, and no criminal charges have been filed. Fortunov noted that approximately 160 photos have been identified, with around 120 already downloaded, all depicting women, including minors.
Reports of similar leaks have surfaced recently from other locations, including a gynecological office in Sofia and a beauty studio in Kazanlak, suggesting a wider pattern of illicit distribution of intimate footage.
The Personal Data Protection Commission (CPDP) has also opened administrative proceedings in response to the scandal. In its statement, the commission emphasized that video cameras should not be installed in changing rooms, relaxation areas, or treatment rooms where clients are undressed. However, CPDP notes that video surveillance is not strictly regulated by law, and its guidance is recommendatory rather than mandatory.
The CPDP added that the videos currently circulating online primarily show the bodies of the subjects. Identification by third parties is not straightforward and is generally only possible by the individuals depicted or their relatives.
The commission’s statement reiterates that inspections and evidence collection will continue in coordination with the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement authorities, aiming to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding the distribution of the recordings.
Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any further leaks or related activity to the Ministry of Interior or the prosecutor’s office.
Bulgaria’s largest illegal cigarette factory to date has been shut down following a coordinated operation involving the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Interior Ministry, the Customs Agency, and British authorities.
Two residents of Tsarevets, Svishtov region, have been formally charged with a series of horrifying crimes involving the abuse and killing of animals, according to officials from the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office
Police and prosecutors continue to work on multiple lines of inquiry into the deaths of three men found near the former Petrohan lodge close to the village of Gintsi
Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51.
Investigators continued working through the night on the serious criminal case near the former Petrohan lodge, where the bodies of three men were discovered on Monday afternoon
Three individuals have been formally charged following a large-scale international operation that targeted Bulgaria’s largest pirate platforms - Arena, Zamunda, and Zelka
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace