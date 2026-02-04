Bulgarian Couple Charged in Decade-Long Animal Torture Ring

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:54
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Couple Charged in Decade-Long Animal Torture Ring

Two residents of Tsarevets, Svishtov region, have been formally charged with a series of horrifying crimes involving the abuse and killing of animals, according to officials from the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, and the General Directorate for National Police. The suspects, 53-year-old Detelin Avramov and 53-year-old Anita Vachkova, tortured animals, filmed the acts, and sold the videos online. Their methods reportedly mirrored those used in a similar high-profile case in Pernik last year, involving leather restraints and specialized torture devices.

The investigation began after a tip from the environmental group “KAZHI” and led to pre-trial proceedings initiated by the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office in November 2025. Prosecutors outlined two primary charges: one for acts of extreme cruelty toward vertebrates causing death or severe suffering for profit, and another for producing and distributing pornographic material involving animals via digital platforms. The alleged crimes span over a decade, dating back to 2013, and encompass 82 separate acts.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, investigators seized numerous files, including videos and photos showing the animals being tortured. Reports indicate that victims were subjected to brutal methods such as trampling, sitting on, guillotining, grinding, and hanging. Prosecutors describe the acts as both shocking and grotesque, occurring in properties owned and operated by the accused in the Svishtov municipality.

Under current Bulgarian law, offenses under Article 325b, paragraph 2, carry prison sentences of two to eight years and fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 euros. If evidence proves the acts were committed for financial gain, penalties increase to three to ten years in prison and fines between 2,500 and 10,000 euros. The charge related to creating and distributing animal pornography carries a potential three- to six-year sentence and fines up to 5,000 euros.

Evidence suggests the videos were sold on closed Telegram channels for thousands of euros per clip, often featuring what investigators describe as “crushing fetish” content designed to provoke sexual arousal through the torture of vertebrates. The crimes reportedly continued for a decade, with multiple acts taking place up until March 2023.

Following their detention during the raid by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, both suspects were held for up to 72 hours pending a court hearing. Requests for their pre-trial detention are currently under review by the Svishtov Regional Court. Prosecutors have assembled a dedicated team to oversee the investigation due to its factual and legal complexity.

According to spokesperson Totko Totev, the male suspect has expressed a willingness to provide testimony but has not yet done so. He has, however, pleaded guilty to the charges. Officials urged the public to remain vigilant and report any similar cases to law enforcement authorities. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine the seized evidence and determine the full extent of the alleged crimes.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: animals, tortured, Svishtov

Related Articles:

Two Homes Destroyed by Landslide in Svishtov After 50 Hours of Torrential Rain

Two houses in the northern Bulgarian town of Svishtov were destroyed by a landslide triggered after more than 50 hours of continuous rainfall

Society » Environment | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44

Tragedy in Bulgarian City: Renovation Left Terraces Without Railings, Man Dies

In Svishtov, residents of a block of flats known as “Patriarch Evtimii” have been living with a dangerous reality for months

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Aging Infrastructure and Drought Leave Svishtov Villages Without Reliable Water Supply

Svishtov Municipality has declared a state of emergency in the villages of Hadzhidimitrovo and Gorna Studena due to a severe water shortage

Society | June 27, 2025, Friday // 15:07

Public Outrage Grows: Calls for Stronger Animal Protection in Bulgaria

More than 160 civil society organizations have sent an open letter to Bulgaria’s top government institutions, demanding immediate action to address the growing cases of animal cruelty

Society | March 22, 2025, Saturday // 08:58

EU Parliament Calls for Swift Action on Animal Abuse Case in Pernik, Bulgaria

The European Parliament's Intergroup for Animal Welfare has responded swiftly to the disturbing case in Pernik, Bulgaria

World » EU | March 20, 2025, Thursday // 10:28

Pulp Factory Blast in Svishtov: Fire Contained, Three Hurt

Three individuals sustained injuries following the explosion at the pulp factory near Svishtov.

Society » Incidents | July 29, 2024, Monday // 16:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria Uncovers Country’s Largest Illegal Cigarette Factory in Pernik Operation

Bulgaria’s largest illegal cigarette factory to date has been shut down following a coordinated operation involving the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Interior Ministry, the Customs Agency, and British authorities.

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Leaked Beauty Salon Videos in Bulgaria Under Investigation, Access Now Limited

Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgaria: Probe into Petrohan Deaths Widens as Investigators Examine NGO, Weapons and Foreign Links

Police and prosecutors continue to work on multiple lines of inquiry into the deaths of three men found near the former Petrohan lodge close to the village of Gintsi

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10

Bulgaria: Three Found Dead Near Petrohan Were Members of a Paramilitary Ranger Agency

Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51.

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria: Gunshot Deaths and Fire at Remote Lodge Near Petrohan Spark Major Police Investigation

Investigators continued working through the night on the serious criminal case near the former Petrohan lodge, where the bodies of three men were discovered on Monday afternoon

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:20

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Pirate Websites: Three Charged, Money Laundering Trail Leads to US Prisoner

Three individuals have been formally charged following a large-scale international operation that targeted Bulgaria’s largest pirate platforms - Arena, Zamunda, and Zelka

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria