Bulgarian Couple Charged in Decade-Long Animal Torture Ring

Two residents of Tsarevets, Svishtov region, have been formally charged with a series of horrifying crimes involving the abuse and killing of animals, according to officials from the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, and the General Directorate for National Police. The suspects, 53-year-old Detelin Avramov and 53-year-old Anita Vachkova, tortured animals, filmed the acts, and sold the videos online. Their methods reportedly mirrored those used in a similar high-profile case in Pernik last year, involving leather restraints and specialized torture devices.

The investigation began after a tip from the environmental group “KAZHI” and led to pre-trial proceedings initiated by the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office in November 2025. Prosecutors outlined two primary charges: one for acts of extreme cruelty toward vertebrates causing death or severe suffering for profit, and another for producing and distributing pornographic material involving animals via digital platforms. The alleged crimes span over a decade, dating back to 2013, and encompass 82 separate acts.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, investigators seized numerous files, including videos and photos showing the animals being tortured. Reports indicate that victims were subjected to brutal methods such as trampling, sitting on, guillotining, grinding, and hanging. Prosecutors describe the acts as both shocking and grotesque, occurring in properties owned and operated by the accused in the Svishtov municipality.

Under current Bulgarian law, offenses under Article 325b, paragraph 2, carry prison sentences of two to eight years and fines ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 euros. If evidence proves the acts were committed for financial gain, penalties increase to three to ten years in prison and fines between 2,500 and 10,000 euros. The charge related to creating and distributing animal pornography carries a potential three- to six-year sentence and fines up to 5,000 euros.

Evidence suggests the videos were sold on closed Telegram channels for thousands of euros per clip, often featuring what investigators describe as “crushing fetish” content designed to provoke sexual arousal through the torture of vertebrates. The crimes reportedly continued for a decade, with multiple acts taking place up until March 2023.

Following their detention during the raid by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, both suspects were held for up to 72 hours pending a court hearing. Requests for their pre-trial detention are currently under review by the Svishtov Regional Court. Prosecutors have assembled a dedicated team to oversee the investigation due to its factual and legal complexity.

According to spokesperson Totko Totev, the male suspect has expressed a willingness to provide testimony but has not yet done so. He has, however, pleaded guilty to the charges. Officials urged the public to remain vigilant and report any similar cases to law enforcement authorities. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine the seized evidence and determine the full extent of the alleged crimes.