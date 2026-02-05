Dangerous Weather Hits Bulgaria: Heavy Rain, Ice and Flood Risks Ahead

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Dangerous Weather Hits Bulgaria: Heavy Rain, Ice and Flood Risks Ahead @Pixabay

Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days.

Rainfall will continue overnight and intensify on Thursday, covering nearly the entire country. In areas under a red alert, local precipitation could reach or exceed 60 liters per square meter. The northern and central parts of Northern Bulgaria are particularly at risk of ice floes forming due to freezing conditions. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 6° to minus 1° in Northern Bulgaria and the western highlands, while the southern regions and the Black Sea coast will see 1° to 6°, with Sofia at roughly minus 2°. Maximum temperatures in the northern and central parts of Northern Bulgaria will hover between 0° and 2°, while elsewhere, aided by a moderate to temporarily strong southerly wind along the Black Sea, highs will reach 5° to 11°, with Sofia around 5°.

On Friday, precipitation will ease temporarily but will return from the southwest later in the day, bringing heavy rain across the country. Ice formation will continue to pose a hazard in northwestern regions. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy but dry, with warming continuing. However, rain is forecast to return on Sunday and Monday, and the incoming cold snap will likely transform much of it into snow, leading to the formation of a new snow cover in affected areas.

