Dangerous Weather Hits Bulgaria: Heavy Rain, Ice and Flood Risks Ahead

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days.
Rainfall will continue overnight and intensify on Thursday, covering nearly the entire country. In areas under a red alert, local precipitation could reach or exceed 60 liters per square meter. The northern and central parts of Northern Bulgaria are particularly at risk of ice floes forming due to freezing conditions. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 6° to minus 1° in Northern Bulgaria and the western highlands, while the southern regions and the Black Sea coast will see 1° to 6°, with Sofia at roughly minus 2°. Maximum temperatures in the northern and central parts of Northern Bulgaria will hover between 0° and 2°, while elsewhere, aided by a moderate to temporarily strong southerly wind along the Black Sea, highs will reach 5° to 11°, with Sofia around 5°.
On Friday, precipitation will ease temporarily but will return from the southwest later in the day, bringing heavy rain across the country. Ice formation will continue to pose a hazard in northwestern regions. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy but dry, with warming continuing. However, rain is forecast to return on Sunday and Monday, and the incoming cold snap will likely transform much of it into snow, leading to the formation of a new snow cover in affected areas.
Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin
On Tuesday, February 3, Bulgaria will experience widespread low temperatures, with some areas dropping as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius.
Snowfall across Bulgaria will continue on Monday, February 2. Precipitation is expected to ease toward the late afternoon, when clouds will gradually break and begin to thin.
Snowfall began in the southwestern parts of Bulgaria on the morning of Sunday, February 1, and gradually spread across the country. By evening, snow is expected nationwide, with heavy and widespread precipitation in most regions.
Today will be mostly cloudy, with light rain or mixed rain and snow in some areas.
A flooded bridge over the Arda River has once again cut off the only road connection to six villages in Ardino Municipality, local authorities reported.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace