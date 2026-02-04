Epstein Scandal? Trump Says Move On

World | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:30
Bulgaria: Epstein Scandal? Trump Says Move On

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans to shift their attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, even as the fallout continued internationally. The controversy has led to the resignation of former British ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson from the House of Lords over allegations that he shared market-sensitive information with Epstein during his time in government.

In the United States, the release of millions of Epstein-related documents has kept scrutiny on prominent figures, with former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton set to testify before Congress later this month. Trump emphasized that the files contained no new incriminating information about him, attributing mentions in the documents to a conspiracy against him involving Epstein and others.

Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested that the public should focus on pressing issues such as healthcare rather than the Epstein revelations. He framed the matter as politically skewed, asserting that it was “not a Republican, it’s a Democrat problem,” and sought to redirect attention toward the Clintons, while noting that allies like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and billionaire Elon Musk were also referenced in the documents.

