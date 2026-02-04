New Privacy Scandal: Videos from Sofia Gynecological Office Uploaded to Adult Sites

Society | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:33
Bulgaria: New Privacy Scandal: Videos from Sofia Gynecological Office Uploaded to Adult Sites

Footage from a gynecological office in Sofia has surfaced on adult websites, according to NOVA, following reports from viewers. The videos show women being recorded during medical examinations by a doctor, captured via a hidden camera placed in a corner of the office. Several of these clips have been uploaded to paid adult platforms, and NOVA is currently investigating the incident.

This case follows earlier revelations involving three hair removal salons in Burgas and one in Kazanlak, where videos of clients, some of them minors, were also distributed online. To date, no formal charges have been filed in any of these cases, leaving authorities still investigating the scope and origins of the recordings.

The appearance of these videos has sparked public concern about privacy violations in medical and personal care settings, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by hidden recording devices and the circulation of unauthorized content online.

Tags: gynecological, sofia, video

