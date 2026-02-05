Bulgaria Launches Sweeping Inspections of Energy Companies Over Rising Electricity Bills

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
Starting today, the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (EKVR) are conducting extraordinary inspections of electricity distribution companies and end suppliers, following a surge in complaints about unusually high household bills. Each case will be assessed individually, with special attention to whether bills reflect a 30-day consumption period, unlike in 2013 when two months were combined into a single invoice. The inspections will also scrutinize the quality of electricity provided to consumers.
Minister of Energy in resignation Zhecho Stankov emphasized that the process will be thorough. “We will examine each case separately and ensure that billing aligns with the 30-day standard. We will also investigate the quality of electricity supply and hold companies accountable under both EKVR and Ministry of Energy regulations. Any violations will be punished to the full extent of the law,” Stankov said.
Data from January revealed a significant increase in electricity consumption across Bulgaria, ranging between 15 and 30 percent compared to December. Total consumption reached 8,200 megawatts per hour, levels not seen since 1986. Stankov stressed that authorities will pay careful attention to each complaint to ensure the legitimacy of the bills and the quality of service provided to households.
In Bulgaria, fuel prices remain largely unchanged, with the international oil market continuing to respond to tensions between the United States and Iran.
Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.
Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.
Bulgaria has officially secured a 10 per cent stake in a consortium engaged in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, becoming a direct investor in the development of the country’s offshore energy resources.
Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for a nearly 4 percent increase in natural gas prices starting February.
