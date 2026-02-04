Bulgarians Split on EU Future, Fear Economic Decline and Security Threats

Bulgarians display deep skepticism about the EU’s future, according to the latest Eurobarometer 2025 survey conducted by the European Parliament. While optimism prevails across the Union, with 57% of EU citizens expressing a positive outlook compared to 39% who are pessimistic, Bulgaria stands out with a nearly even split: 45% of respondents are optimistic about the EU’s trajectory, while 46% feel pessimistic, placing the country near the bottom of the bloc on this measure.

Concerns about personal economic prospects are particularly acute in Bulgaria. While 26% of Europeans expect their standard of living to worsen over the next five years, in Bulgaria the figure rises to 34%, the highest in the EU, highlighting widespread fears of financial decline. Inflation, rising prices, and the cost of living are also key worries, with 45% of Bulgarians identifying these as priorities for the European Parliament, compared with 40% across the EU.

Security concerns loom large among Bulgarians. A substantial 79% are very worried about wars and conflicts, 75% about terrorism, 76% about cyberattacks, and 71% about uncontrolled migration, figures consistently above the EU averages of 72%, 66%, 68%, and 65%, respectively. In parallel, worries about information and digital safety are also prominent: 77% fear disinformation, 65% are concerned about hate speech, 69% worry about AI-generated fake content, and 74% prioritize the protection of personal data. These concerns surpass EU averages in all categories, reflecting heightened anxiety over technology and media influence.

Attitudes toward the European Parliament remain mixed in Bulgaria. Only 24% of respondents have a positive view of the institution, while 52% are neutral and 23% negative view. Across the EU, these figures are 37%, 48%, and 14%, respectively. Nonetheless, 45% of Bulgarians want the European Parliament to take on a more significant role, with 26% favoring less influence and 22% suggesting no change.

The survey also highlights Bulgarians’ expectations for EU involvement in crises and security matters. Over half (54%) believe the EU should play a stronger role in addressing emergencies, slightly below the 66% EU average. Support for deeper European integration is high, with 80% of Bulgarians backing closer unity between member states, while 89% of EU citizens share this view. There is also strong backing for enhancing the EU’s international influence. Security concerns include wars near EU borders (59% of Bulgarians, 72% across the EU), terrorism, cyberattacks, uncontrolled migration, dependence on external energy suppliers, and defense vulnerabilities. Social risks such as disinformation, electoral interference, polarization, hate speech, and digital privacy concerns were also emphasized.

Despite these worries, Bulgarians display cautious optimism about personal and national futures. A majority remain hopeful about their own lives and families (74%), slightly below the EU average of 76%. Optimism about the country stands at 55% in Bulgaria, compared with 57% across the Union. When considering the broader world, 51% of Bulgarians feel optimistic, though the EU as a whole leans slightly toward pessimism at 52%.

Views on EU membership are mixed. In Bulgaria, 46% see EU membership positively, 35% take a neutral stance, and 17% view it negatively. Other member states report higher positivity at 62%, with 26% neutral and 11% negative. Overall, 47% of Bulgarians hold a favorable impression of the EU, 28% are neutral, and 24% negative, slightly below EU-wide averages of 49%, 34%, and 17%. Expectations for personal economic well-being are cautious: 41% of Bulgarians anticipate stability in their standard of living, 34% foresee deterioration, and 15% expect improvement, compared with EU averages of 54%, 28%, and 15%.